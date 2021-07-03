Climate Change: Kenya’s challenge and opportunity

Flooded homestead

Richard Lichan Lekuterer, 60, sits in a boat as it glides above what used to be his homestead where only the ridge of a thatch roof of one of the four buildings that stood in his flooded compound at Salabani village near Marigat, Baringo county in this picture taken on October 5, 2020. 

Photo credit: Tony Karumba | AFP

By  Olufunso Somorin

Regional Principal Officer - Climate Change and Green Growth Programme

African Development Bank, East Africa Region

What you need to know:

  • In Kenya, events related to climate change are estimated to cost the country up to 2.8 per cent of its GDP every year.
  • This is according to a March 2021 government report titled ‘The Landscape of Climate Finance in Kenya'.

Today, climate change is no longer an abstract concept as has been largely viewed in the past. Its consequences are being experienced globally through increased temperatures and frequent droughts, floods, and tropical cyclones.

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.