Climate Change: Kenya’s challenge and opportunity

Today, climate change is no longer an abstract concept as has been largely viewed in the past. Its consequences are being experienced globally through increased temperatures and frequent droughts, floods, and tropical cyclones.

Interestingly, Africa, which is only responsible for about three percent of the total global greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions, is most heavily impacted. Seven out of the 10 most climate-vulnerable countries globally are in the continent, thanks to a combination of factors, which include high dependence on climate sensitive sectors such as agriculture, water, tourism, hydropower and a low adaptive capacity to deal with the impacts of climate change.

In Kenya, for example, events related to climate change such as increased droughts, floods, pests and diseases, are estimated to cost the country up to 2.8 per cent of its gross domestic product every year. This is according to a March 2021 government report titled ‘The Landscape of Climate Finance in Kenya’, published in partnership with Climate Policy Initiative, The Global NDC Implementation Partners and Kenya Climate Innovation Centre.

While countries are making efforts to combat climate change, much work remains to be done.

The UNEP Emissions Gap Report for 2020 indicates that the world is still far from limiting the global rise in temperature to well below 2oC or 1.5°C above pre-industrial levels.

Mainstreaming climate change

Subsequently, bolder and more ambitious actions are necessary towards addressing climate change through enhanced Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs). This will require the full commitment and participation of governments, financial institutions, private sector stakeholders, civil society and even individuals, through financial resources, policy implementation, technological developments and awareness creation.

The African Development Bank (AfDB) plays its role. As a development finance institution focused on spurring sustainable economic growth and social progress in Africa, AfDB supports African countries to reduce their GHG emissions, as well as to adapt to the current impacts of climate change in line with the ambitions outlined in their respective NDCs. It pursues this through a combination of actions.

These include mainstreaming climate change into all its operations and policies, providing technical assistance and capacity building to empower countries to develop and implement relevant policies, and enhancing access by countries, to climate finance, both from within its own coffers as well as from international institutions like the Global Environment Fund, the Green Climate Fund and the Climate Investment Fund.

As East African countries implement their development strategies, they must do so in ways that concurrently address current and projected effects of climate change.