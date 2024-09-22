Climate change imperils our children’s future

As climate change accelerates, the futures of millions of children in vulnerable regions hang in the balance. Almost half of the world’s children grow up in areas facing severe environmental challenges, threatening not only their well-being but also the very fabric of society.

Children born today confront a harsh reality — severe floods, prolonged droughts, extreme heat and shifting patterns of infectious diseases.

In 2023, Unicef reported that over the previous six years, at least 43 million children had been displaced by extreme weather events.

Between 2016 and 2021, floods and storms accounted for 95 per cent of global displacements while over two million children were displaced due to wildfires and droughts. These are not just numbers but lives disrupted and futures clouded by uncertainty.

Floods and droughts

In northern Kenya, the impacts of climate change are stark. The frequency of floods and droughts in the region is on the rise, intensifying the challenges for vulnerable populations. Rising temperatures threaten food security. As agricultural yields diminish, prices soar, leading to increased malnutrition.

As temperatures rise, so, too, does the prevalence of vector-borne diseases like malaria and dengue fever. The World Health Organization estimates that, by 2030, an additional 1.2 billion people, including many children, will be at risk of malaria due to climate change. Each new infection not only signifies a health crisis but also interrupted learning as children miss school.

Air quality is also deteriorating, with climate change fuelling more frequent wildfires and rising levels of ground-level ozone. Children’s developing lungs make them particularly vulnerable to air pollution, which can lead to long-term respiratory issues, cognitive deficits and reduced life expectancy.

The impact of climate change on children extends beyond health. Displacement disrupts education. Children uprooted from their homes often experience trauma and insecurity, along with limited access to essential services.

Protection of children

This psychological toll hinders their emotional and social development, perpetuating a cycle of vulnerability. The broader societal implications are profound. A generation growing up in a climate-ravaged world will struggle to contribute effectively to society as adults.

We must, therefore, advocate comprehensive climate policies that prioritise the protection of children. Investments in resilient infrastructure, education and healthcare are essential.

Community-based adaptation strategies like those implemented in Bangladesh and disaster preparedness programmes in the Philippines have demonstrated that proactive measures can significantly mitigate the effects of climate change on vulnerable populations.

We must recognise that the well-being of our children is inextricably linked to the health of our planet. The future we envision — a world where children can learn, grow and thrive — depends on our commitment to confront climate change today.