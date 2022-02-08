Clergy should never cross the line on politics

Mama Ida Odinga was recently forced to withdraw and apologise for her suggestion regarding regulations of churches in Kenya.

Some politicians and clergymen used that as a political weapon against her husband, presidential aspirant Raila Odinga, claiming the political family is against the Church.

While the withdrawal of her suggestion could have been informed more by politics and not facts, the leadership of the Kenyan church is at its lowest spiritually than ever before—apart from a few who have remained faithful to their calling. The politics of the day and moral deceit has taken over at most churches, especially the evangelical community, dividing even their own members.

Just as Apostle Paul, writing to his younger ‘brother’ Timothy (1 Timothy 6:10), said, some of the clergymen who are supposed to be the shepherds of the flock have wandered away from their true calling due to greed for materialism.

Kenyans have witnessed cases where some pastors and church leaders have used tricks to coerce members to give them money in the pretence of performing miracles for them. Cases of sexual immorality have been on the rise among the church leadership.

Some men and women of the cloth are known to take handouts from senior politicians’ homes and, in turn, whip their followers into supporting them.

The Church is a place of worship for people of diverse backgrounds and interests. A cleric could have a preferred political ideology or politician but they should remain neutral in their preaching.

Political Parties (Amendment) Bill

When the Senate approved the Political Parties (Amendment) Bill, a group of clerics hurriedly called a press conference and vowed to block it in court. Hard-pressed to pinpoint the offensive clause, they could only claim that the proposed law was not good for the country.

That showed they did not have any knowledge about the bill but were fronted by politicians for selfish gain. Yet the Bible (Titus 1:6-9) requires clergymen to be truthful, honest and above reproach in their dealings and not use the Church for selfish interests.

Some church leaders have come up with the ideological teaching that the rich are the enemy of the poor. Such teachings are not only toxic to the youth but also are not biblical and a dangerous recipe for chaos in society.

While the government should come up with policies to ensure equitable allocation of resources, it is morally wrong for the clergy to propagate ideologies that could cause a class war.

The tithe and offerings given to the Church by the faithful is meant to perpetuate the teachings of Jesus Christ—of love and harmony—not advance the personal interests of partisan politicians.

Church leadership is a high calling and those who have accepted the vocation should be men and women of noble character lest they mislead the same flock that they are supposed to shepherd.