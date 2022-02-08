Clergy should never cross the line on politics

church

 Kenyans have witnessed cases where some pastors and church leaders have used tricks to coerce members to give them money in the pretence of performing miracles for them

Photo credit: File| Nation Media Group

By  Seth Lumidi Mwangani

rural sociology expert

Mama Ida Odinga was recently forced to withdraw and apologise for her suggestion regarding regulations of churches in Kenya.

