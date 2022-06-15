Clearance by IEBC of aspirants with integrity issues a matter of concern

Reports that aspirants with integrity issues have been cleared by the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) have elicited public interest. This is especially so among the registered voters, who now have to contend with electing people with questionable credentials and ethics hanging around their necks.

The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) recently published a list of 241 electoral hopefuls who have integrity issues and, therefore, don’t deserve clearance to vie in the August 9 general election. We won’t highlight their names; first, because some of them are facing court cases and, secondly, due to space constraints. However, all is not lost and, suffice it to say, their names are in the public domain, thanks to the media.

The introspection in the minds of Kenyans is whether their national and county assemblies have become the paradise for persons with questionable credentials and integrity. The issue of clearance by IEBC has been widely discussed. The dearth of pre-emptive action on the part of institutions with the responsibility of vetting and clearance of political aspirants has not dampened the public discourse on the issues raised.

Work interpedently

The three arms of government — the Legislature, Executive and Judiciary — are expected to work interpedently. For clarity, the following are the distinct roles for each of them in accordance with the Constitution.

On the other hand, the media—commonly referred to as the ‘Fourth Estate’—enjoys freedom as enshrined in the Constitution.

Back to the matter of integrity. There are standards set for each position of responsibility in all arms of government. Players in the private sector, including the media, all have a code of ethics.

In the Executive, Judiciary and the private sector, in the event that one has integrity issues, they cannot be considered for a position until the concerns are addressed. The question that arises is why there is an exception when matters of integrity and credentials are raised within the Legislature.

Public remains unconvinced

There are varying reasons being peddled around; however, the public remains unconvinced, and these are the reasons. First, the clearance body, in this case IEBC, is abdicating its responsibility to vet all aspirants as per the electoral code of conduct, Constitution and the law. Secondly, all aspirants should be compelled to subscribe to the electoral Code of Ethics as enshrined in Chapter 6 of the Constitution, at Article 73.

The Constitution is clear that the authority assigned to a state officer is a public trust to be exercised in a manner that is consistent with the purposes and objects of the Constitution; demonstrates respect for the people; brings honour to the nation and dignity to the office; promotes public confidence in the integrity of the office; and vests in the State officer the responsibility to serve the people, rather than the power to rule them.

Thirdly, the aspirants should be sensitised not to present themselves for elective positions if they have integrity issues. Fourth, public awareness in terms of civic and voter education around matters of integrity should be made a priority at all levels of government.

Ethics and integrity

Fifth, one wonders why the ethics and integrity issues are applicable to the other arms of government and not the Legislature. Sixth, the continued clearance of aspirants with integrity issues undermines the credibility of the electoral process. Majority of aspirants are known to use the illicit resources to bank roll their way to leadership positions.

Lastly, there is anecdotal evidence that matters of electoral integrity cannot be left to vetting and clearing agencies alone. This is a wake-up call to all stakeholders—the three arms of government, commissions, civil society, farmer groups, professional bodies, trade unions and the wider public.

Kenyans should play their respective roles in ensuring that only leaders with credentials and integrity are elected to the national and county governments.



