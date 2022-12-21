Cleanliness next to godliness but still dirt is good

Contrary to popular belief, playing in mud or dirt is actually good for your child! Parents do their best to provide an ideal atmosphere for their children to grow up in.

That has led to most parents being over-zealous in their attempts to shield their children from germs. But new research shows an overly sanitised environment does more harm than good to children.

Your first instinct as a parent or educator may be to coax children away from playing in the dirt. That type of sensory experience is a great tool for their development, emotional stability and even health. This type of messy play is a sensory experience that isn’t just teaching your child about the world.

Believe it or not, the healthy organisms present in dirt can be a great boost to a child’s immunity. Studies show children without regular exposure to the germs found in dirt have increased cases of asthma, allergies and autoimmune issues. Playing in the dirt can help to combat inflammation, fight bowel disease and prevent respiratory illness.

Playing in nature has massive benefits for both mental ability and mental health. Spending an extended amount of time outdoors in unstructured play has been shown to build confidence, promote creativity, enhance the senses, challenge thought patterns and reduce stress. For children with behavioural or sensory struggles, it can make a significant difference in their daily lives and functioning.

Encouraging sensory play

Try gardening with your child to understand the responsibility of taking care of plants, the process of growth and the relationship of food and where it comes from. Create mud pies with younger children, encouraging sensory play and discussing the different textures they feel as they create and decorate their dishes with found objects. Get moving on a nature scavenger hunt or let their mind wander.

Research suggests that children who play in the dirt are exposed to a bacterium which accelerates learning and brightens the mood. This bacterium, which is found in the soil, is also said to have impact on depression and even on lung cancer.

Besides physical benefits, dirt and mud just make a child happier. They decrease stress and anxiety. Sometimes it seems children know what is good for them and so, even if parents stop them from getting messy, they just love to do it. It helps them to stay fit and away from risks of obesity, depression and such psychological and physical issues.

While hygiene is important, a little natural play will not hurt your child. So, if you are overly sanitising the environment of your child, you may be depriving them of a strong immune system. Let your child out of the house and play like you and your peers did in childhood. They will not only be happier but also grow up as healthier people.

Many of the older people amongst us used to see an hilarious advertisement for a popular detergent brand that used to proclaim “Dirt is good” as pulling their leg. So the soap maker was right, after all!



