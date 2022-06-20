Clean up after elections

Elections in Kenya have been accompanied by posters and loud caravans for decades. But despite there being other methods of political advertising, posters are always used in presidential, gubernatorial, senatorial, Woman Representative and Member of County Assembly campaigns.

Politicians are criss-crossing the country to reach their supporters, who are potential voters in their respective hamlets, trying to convince them to vote for them in the August 9 general election. As usual, cities and towns have been turned into rainbows.

The use of posters dates back to the 1920s. Political parties and candidates use the medium to reach their audience, the potential voters. In Kenya, political campaigns involve the candidates spending a lot of money on advertising and branded merchandise.

In addition to brightly coloured posters pasted on walls, trees and posts, voters don wrap-around skirts (leso) and T-shirts bearing their candidate’s photo and message. Campaign vehicles with mounted speakers playing loud music are likewise branded. There are also print, radio and TV adverts.

However, every election comes with a poster menace, which is a threat to the environment, due to littering. The posters are strewn all over, in public spaces and on private property. They are pasted on walls in the estates, streets and roads and posted online.

That necessitated regulation through the Elections Act 2011. It’s now an offence to print, publish, distribute or post a placard or poster, which refers to an election, without displaying the name and address of the printer and publisher of the material.

Besides, the environmental agency Nema, requires candidates to deposit with them an amount of money to be returned after they remove posters following an election. Let Nema, IEBC and roads agencies Kenha, Kura and Kerra punish the polluters.



