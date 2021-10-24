Clarify need to use mother tongue in primary schools

Uganda’s First Lady and Education and Sports Minister Janet Museveni has endorsed the use of mother tongue in the teaching of science in primary school following a recommendation by Makerere University educationists.

That coincides with Kenya, where the new Competency-Based Curriculum (CBC) encourages use of local languages during instruction at lower grades. This is backed by numerous studies which hold that children learn best when instructed through languages most familiar to them. Indeed, it is illogical to teach anyone new things in a new or strange language. Further, children feel misplaced and, therefore, uncomfortable in school when they meet teachers who speak an unfamiliar language.

Be that as it may, there is a need for clarity. One is the meaning of mother tongue and, two, the manner of transition to other languages. Instructively, mother tongue includes the first language a child speaks from birth, or one that an individual speaks most often. In education, it refers to the language schools integrate by virtue of its familiarity to learners. Mostly, it’s the one children speak at home with family members. It may not necessarily be native.

Now, the foregoing raises questions as to which language our schools should adopt as mother tongue for instruction. Whereas policy requires early learners to be instructed through native languages dominant in the school’s catchment area, the position obfuscates the contextual meaning of mother tongue and, further, makes sense only in the rural interior, where communities are homogenous, and with an assumption that all teachers hail from within.

Local languages

One may wonder whether we are interested in instructing children for understanding or growing local languages. Urban centres are cosmopolitan, hence usage of native languages in their schools becomes counterproductive. In such, I would that Kiswahili be regarded as the mother tongue since it’s most familiar to learners and their teachers.

Remember the middle class who, within their rights, shun native languages. Consequently, their children speak Kiswahili and English early enough, hence they become their mother tongue. It would be defeatist to teach such pupils in a native language which, in this case, will be unfamiliar hence detrimental to efficient instruction.

But even after establishing the best ‘mother tongue’ to employ in particular localities, we should be cautious on when and how to introduce other languages. Globalisation imposes certain demands — for instance, knowledge of the most spoken languages, like Chinese Mandarin, English, Spanish, Hindi and Arabic — which the world trades in.

Teachers should be given latitude to select the language most of their pupils understand, and use it for instruction. And they should be trained on when and how to wean the pupils of the language lest it becomes an impediment to future instruction.