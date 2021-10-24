Clarify need to use mother tongue in primary schools

By  Wycliffe Osabwa

Lecturer

Alupe University College, Busia

  • The new Competency-Based Curriculum (CBC) encourages use of local languages during instruction at lower grades.
  • This is backed by numerous studies which hold that children learn best when instructed through languages most familiar to them.

Uganda’s First Lady and Education and Sports Minister Janet Museveni has endorsed the use of mother tongue in the teaching of science in primary school following a recommendation by Makerere University educationists.

