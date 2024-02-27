Claim on police brutality by PCS was misleading

Musalia Mudavadi, the Prime Cabinet Secretary and Minister of Foreign and Diaspora Affairs, dismissed claims of police brutality in Kenya while responding to concerns raised by the African Commission on Human and Peoples’ Rights at the 44th Ordinary Session of the African Union.

Such a statement is far from the truth. Kenyans, and especially the ordinary citizenry, may have faced some form of police brutality or the officers’ use of excessive force, which either resulted in death or persons sustaining severe injuries.

The statement made Kenya seem like a utopian country, where the police are very disciplined and adhere to the respect of human rights and the rule of law in line with regional and international best practices. But facts cannot be whitewashed.

In 2019, then-Interior CS Fred Matiang’i admitted that, indeed, there was brutality occasioned by police officers and vowed to end such impunity. Dr Matiang’i said no officer was above the law and action would be taken against culprits.

He indicated that there would be respect for the rule of law and the lives of Kenyans. Mr Mudavadi would have equally admitted that there was a problem and that they were working closely with diverse stakeholders to reform the National Police Service.

Kenyans at last year’s street protests, now popularly known as maandamano, suffered the use of excessive force and brutality by the police. Several protestors and other people who were not part of the demonstrations were killed. And that despite constitutional safeguards in terms of rights and fundamental freedoms to peacefully assemble.

Those events led to serious human rights abuses. Unfortunately, no police officer has been held accountable for their actions during that period.

Well, several police officers have been convicted for the killings and brutalisation of Kenyans. Human rights lawyer Willie Kimani, his client and their driver died at the hands of police officers. So were the Kianjokoma brothers and Baby Pendo. Rogue police officers such as Rashid have been on a killing spree just because they can.

The Covid-19 pandemic and related containment measures spawned cases of police brutality on Kenyans, especially during curfew hours. The creation of the Independent Policing Oversight Authority (Ipoa) was an indication of the need to monitor the officers, especially regarding brutality. Numerous cases of extrajudicial killings and enforced disappearances have been linked to the police.

Although the above instances are not exhaustive, they offer a glimpse into the state of police brutality and impunity among the officers. Such brutality is very present with us and there is a need to end it. That is why many civil society organisations and social justice centres are working collectively to highlight such impunity and pushing for the prosecution of all perpetrators. There is an urgent need for comprehensive police reforms in this country.