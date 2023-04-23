CJ mentorship programme is a worthy deed

On April 16, Chief Justice Martha Koome launched the Chief Justice’s Young Advocates Mentorship Programme in collaboration with the Senior Counsel Bar and the Law Society of Kenya (LSK), led by its president Eric Theuri.

The programme is timely as young advocates now have an opportunity to be mentored by their seniors both in the Bench and the Bar. In the past two years, the CJ has admitted about 2,000 advocates to the Bar. The numbers keep surging while the opportunities in the legal profession remain the same or even shrinking.

There is a growing restlessness among the young lawyers, who, after admission, find that the life of an advocate is harder than mostly thought. The majority turn to law firms for jobs that are not readily available and the few that are lucky to find them are paid salaries that do not honour the calling of an advocate. Finding pupilage is the most difficult task a lawyer goes through before being admitted to the Bar.

Many have ventured into businesses such as selling omena, houseware, clothes and shoes or engage in TikTok acting and MCeeing as the main job with law as a ‘side hustle’. The need for a lawyer has diminished in the wake of technological advancement.

Kenyans can contract marriages, do land transactions, handle family matters and generally enter into agreements online, without a lawyer. Worse, masqueraders operate law firms illegally and most government briefs always go to the senior lawyers.

The CJ’s vision is pegged on social transformation through access to justice. She decried lack of jobs for new advocates after toiling for many years in school. Every year, her programme will hire about 100 new advocates for a fixed contract of one year for pro bono matters and general administration of justice.

Other actors in the legal sector—such as the office of the AG, the ODPP and civil society—should have similar programmes to curb unemployment among the youth.