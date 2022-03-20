Civil society must promote peaceful polls

Civil society organisations (CSOs) play an integral role in the functioning of a democratic electoral system by looking out for and championing the interests of its members and the general public.

Kenya being in the campaign mood for party primaries due next month, let CSOs take citizen engagement a notch higher through provision of civic and voter education about effective participation of voters, political candidates and election administrators for peaceful elections.

The political space presented to us is infused with misinformation, disinformation and even malinformation, which are red flags in undermining a democratic system. All these are fuelled by digital technologies, which enable online dissemination of unverifiable information.

For instance, there have been debates and political discussions about coalitions and grand coalitions. It is important for voters to understand that the Political Parties Act 2022 has no provision for such ‘coalition of coalitions’ but a coalition of political parties and that no party is allowed to belong to two coalitions.

Digital platforms

The awareness creation strategy for such scenarios is more social and educational and calls for a swift response to curb disinformation. With the presence of the internet, educate the public to restrain from engaging in insidious practices like intentional distribution of unverified content for political gain.

That may lead to a political crisis and ethnic antagonism. Besides in-person education, consider utilising the available digital platforms to encourage fact-checking and social media verification.

Woodrow T. Wilson said, “We cannot be separated in interest or divided in purpose. We stand together until the end.” Manifesting the will and interest of the people calls for collective responsibility. Alongside other stakeholders, CSOs should work to achieve the goal of a credible, free, fair and peaceful 2022 General Election.