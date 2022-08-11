Citizens have a critical role in matters of waste

Being consumers of goods and services and generators of waste, the citizens should play a key role in waste minimisation and sorting at the source.

Their participation or lack of it thereof determines the success or failure of implementation of waste management initiatives.

The move by the Ministry of Environment, through the counties, on waste segregation comes to mind.

The waste pickers cooperatives in some counties will accelerate waste management initiatives, hence quickly facilitating the goal of moving from the prevailing ‘business as usual’.

But that will work smoothly if the counties and relevant national government agencies make it easier and possible for the youth and women groups engaged in waste collection, sorting, reuse and recycling.

Kenyans and their government have been at pains to create more jobs.

If seriously addressed and a lot of commitment put into it, waste is a ready job market.

What is needed is a look at the significant challenges—such as lack of infrastructure, like well-designated collection points, and modern transfer stations with well-organised material recovery facilities.

The big impediment is the lack of a ready market for recyclable materials, training and finances.

This enterprise is an SME that can be developed if well funded.

That calls for commitment beyond mere rhetoric that waste management, as an environmental nuisance, is given. This is lip service though.

Legal and policy regime

The country is not lacking in good laws and statutes on waste management.

This has come in the way of legislative and institutional mechanisms. Waste management has been addressed in Kenya Vision 2030, National Climate Change Action Plan, and laws and regulations like the Environmental Management and Coordination Act (EMCA), 1999.

What lacks is the strengthening of the counties to fully implement the legal and policy regime.

The Constitution, in Article 42, provides that every person has the right to a clean and healthy environment.

It states that the state will eliminate processes and activities likely to endanger the environment. But the counties and national government agencies do not up the ante on this.

Counties should, besides prioritising improved waste collection and disposal in most towns, also pursue the goals of the National Solid Waste Management Strategy, which aims at creating a 7R society that prioritises reduction, rethinking of our waste strategies, refusing like in NIMBY (not in my backyard), recycling, reusing, repairing and refilling to minimise waste generation and to a point maximise value creation from waste.

Properly implemented, waste management, today a big headache in most counties, would be a source of wealth and job creation besides improving the environment.

Although most manifestos of the presidential candidates lacked good grounding on environmental matters, cleanliness should be the cardinal starting point for the victor.