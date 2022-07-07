Citizens have a critical role in democracy

To many, America stands as a beacon of democracy with its near-infallible systems. But it has taken the United States years upon years to scale the ladder of democracy. At the core of that ascent is its patriotic citizens, doggedly crafting the beacon of democracy that the US is, generation to generation.

As we hurtle towards the August 9 general election, it is imperative that we keenly evaluate of what consequence democracy is to us as Kenyans. By and large, our elections seem to be that momentous, once-in-a-blue-moon event where we queue to vote in individuals who will go on to lead us for the next five years. Once the voting is done, votes are tallied and the winner announced, we go back to our ‘normal’ lives.

Once in a while—when the situation is really grim—we come out of our shell to disparage the individuals we entrusted with leadership. But is that really what democracy demands of us?

Power of the people

Democracy is described as the power of the people, by the people, for the people. As such, it vests power entirely on the people. Thus, the failure or success of democracy starts with the people. The individuals we elect only act as our representatives and we, therefore, have the right and responsibility to hold them accountable. It is the realisation of this that has seen Americans advance their democracy, with spillover effects like the country’s economic growth over time.

We ought to critical appraise those we vote for. Pertinent questions need to be asked. Let’s evaluate their records in their past positions in the public or private sector. What, really, is their ideological standing? What of the political parties they belong to? And do they adhere to the ethos of democracy and constitutionalism?

Amidst pomp and great razzmatazz colourful manifestos have been launched and promises made. What we, as the citizens, need do is discern them to ascertain just how achievable the promises are against reality. Let’s not pretend that we haven’t suffered failed promises before.



