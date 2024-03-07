Citizens, agencies joint effort key in war against terror

On August 7, 1998 morning, 2,013 Kenyans joined their compatriots in ‘building the nation’.

At about 10.30am, this lot was at or in the neighbourhood of the United States Embassy, then located in Nairobi’s city centre, working.

They never returned home, killed by terrorists. At least 40 others would nurse injuries in the hospital and now carry the scars.

On April 2, 2015, the merchants of death struck again, storming Garissa University College, in Garissa County. The dawn raid killed 148 people with 79 others hospitalised with injuries.

Buoyed by the sadistic ‘successes’, the monsters plotted some more, mainly against civilians, targeting Nairobi again.

Investigations show they intended to strike on February 16, 2018. They had an arsenal that experts say could bring down a multi-storey building. One of the targets was Milimani Law Courts.

Targeted intelligence gathering

Fortunately, the attack was thwarted, one attacker killed and a vehicle-borne improvised explosive device (VBIED) disarmed. Two suspects were arrested, to be convicted on February 13. And yesterday, they were sentenced.

Security sources say with the co-operation of informers, targeted intelligence gathering and multi-agency approach, hundreds of planned terrorist attacks have been averted over the past two years.

In a world rife with complexities and challenges, maintenance of law and order stands as a cornerstone for a functioning society.

Security agencies bear the responsibility of protecting the people from threats ranging from petty crime to terrorism.

The active participation of citizens in reporting suspected criminals and criminal activities is not just a commendable act of civic duty but a crucial pillar in fortifying the societal defence against nefarious elements.

Citizen reporting is an invaluable source of security information. The citizens are the eyes and ears on the ground. Their first-hand accounts and observations provide crucial leads for swift and proactive response.

Culture of collaboration

It also fosters a culture of collaboration between the public and security agencies, promoting trust and transparency. In democratic societies, the legitimacy of law enforcement hinges upon the consent and cooperation of the governed.

By engaging citizens in security, agencies demonstrate their commitment to serving the public interest. In turn, citizens feel empowered and invested in the safety of their communities, hence greater civic engagement and a shared sense of responsibility for upholding the rule of law. It deters crime.

When one knows their actions are being scrutinised by a vigilant society, they are less likely to engage in crime. It extends to being a mechanism for social cohesion and solidarity. By uniting against criminality, communities send the message that they refuse to be intimidated or divided by fear.

Its effectiveness hinges on factors such as the need for robust mechanisms for the confidentiality and protection of whistle-blowers. Many hesitate to volunteer information for fear of retaliation or stigma.

In a world where threats loom large, let us stand together as vigilant guardians of peace and justice, ever watchful and ready to defend the common good.

The simple act of reporting suspicious individuals or activities can save lives. Action counters terrorism.