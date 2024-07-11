Church and politics like a game of chess

As in chess, where each move has an impact on the opponent and both sides must continually plot, the religious and political institutions can influence and counteract one other’s actions. The concept of “checkmate” refers to a condition of balance in which neither side can totally dominate, resulting in a dynamic interplay that sustains societal stability.

The connection between religion and the state has been complicated and multidimensional. The church and governmental institutions have frequently engaged in a tug of war for influence and power. In the Middle Ages, the Catholic Church wielded enormous power, frequently influencing or directly dictating governmental decisions. The notion of divine right was employed to legitimise the reign of monarchs, and the church a key political player.

The Protestant Reformation, initiated by Henry VIII in 1534, and the Enlightenment brought about considerable changes. The church’s authority was questioned, resulting in the growth of secularism and the separation of church and state in many regions of the world.

Today, in democracies, the church and state frequently cohabit within well-defined limits. However, they continue to influence policy, societal norms, and values.

The church plays a strategic role in influencing political decisions on issues like abortion, same-sex marriage, and euthanasia. Politicians, on the other hand, may support or oppose these stances based on their constituents’ values and views.

Churches and religious organisations commonly engage in social justice and advocacy, focusing on topics such as poverty, inequality, and human rights. This lobbying can put pressure on political institutions to implement policies that are consistent with these principles.

The church and political institutions need to understand their significance in the present day. The church should be the light of the world and continue with Jesus' purpose on earth. The church should not go to bed with the anti-social justice political establishments.

The church needs to take back its position on the chessboard and play the game while continually plotting to maintain a balance.