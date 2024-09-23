Chronic disease: Why we must invest in tech

Kenya is dealing with a growing burden of chronic diseases such as cancer, cardiovascular ailments, diabetes and neurological conditions as they put an enormous strain on the healthcare system.

The growing prevalence of chronic illnesses in children, such as brain tumours, epilepsy and congenital heart disease compounds the situation. Timely and correct diagnosis is crucial for managing chronic diseases, but unfortunately, many hospitals in Kenya lack the latest diagnostic technologies required for effective treatment.

Childhood cancers such brain tumours, leukaemia and lymphoma are becoming more common in Kenya. While children in high-income nations have an 80 per cent survival rate, just 20 per cent of Kenyan children survive due to deficiencies in both diagnostic facilities and treatment.

Advanced magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) could change the story. These scanners could change the way cancerous tumours are diagnosed and treated in adults and children alike. They are critical for early detection because they provide comprehensive images that assist oncologists to determine tumour location, size and type, allowing for better targeted therapy. They also assist in monitoring how tumours respond to therapies, allowing for timely modifications to improve outcomes.

Cerebral palsy

Neurological conditions like epilepsy, cerebral palsy and hydrocephalus are also prevalent among Kenyan children, and advanced MRI technology is critical for diagnosing and managing these disorders. In epilepsy, for example, an MRI scan can detect abnormal brain tissue causing seizures, which is essential for determining the best course of treatment. For cerebral palsy and developmental delays, early MRI scans can identify brain abnormalities, allowing interventions that significantly improve a child’s quality of life.

By their very nature, MRI scanners are the cutting edge of medical diagnostics, producing high-resolution images of internal body structures without using radiation. Advanced MRI scanners offer even greater imaging clarity and functionality, which is crucial for the early detection and management of chronic diseases, particularly among children.

Advanced MRI scanners

Beyond early detection, advanced MRI scanners are vital for treatment planning and ongoing monitoring. For paediatric patients, MRI allows healthcare providers to track disease progression without exposing children to harmful radiation. Furthermore, the availability of MRI technology in local hospitals can reduce the need for patients to seek treatment abroad, which is often costly.

The Ministry of Health estimates that Kenyans spend around $15 million (Sh2 billion) annually on medical expenses overseas. By strengthening local healthcare infrastructure, Kenya can retain more healthcare spending while ensuring better outcomes.

Kenyan leaders and policymakers must prioritise integrating advanced technology into the national healthcare system to ensure citizens receive the quality care they deserve.