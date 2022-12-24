Christmas provides a much-needed break

Christmas and Easter are the two most important holy seasons in the Christian calendar, marking the birth and resurrection of Jesus Christ, respectively. Though Easter has been marked in the Church since the origins of Christianity, Christmas was first celebrated only in the fourth century of the Christian or Common Era (CE). It overtook Easter as a festival and its carnival character has spilled over to make it part of the popular culture.

St. Augustine (lived 354 to 430 CE), the African theologian born in Numidia (present day Algeria), refers to the incarnation as justice looking down from heaven.

The result is that truth springs from the earth (Homily 185). But it was Venerable Bede (lived 673 to 735), a monk, who explicitly named Christmas and Easter as feasts in his widely-read book titled Ecclesiastical History of the English People.

One theory states that the Christmas celebration began as a counter to the pagan Roman festival marking the birthday of the unconquered sun-god (Latin dies natalis Solis Invicti). Emperor Aurelian had established this celebration in the third century CE to coincide with the winter solstice, the shortest day and longest night in the Northern Hemisphere.

Later, the domain became increasingly Christian with the conversion of Emperor Constantine to the faith. Thus the assertion that Jesus was born on December 25 gained greater acceptance as the festival of the sun god diminished.

Recently, many people in Europe have reverted to the ancient practice of honouring the sun god around December 22. There were reports last year that 2,500 Druids gathered at Stonehedge, Wiltshire, UK, during the winter solstice to chant and dance in religious ceremony as they watched and celebrated the re-appearance of the sun on the horizon.

They proudly identify themselves as pagans, having returned to the ancient practice of their ancestors. This celebration has been dubbed the Feast of Juul or Yule.

Over the centuries, the Christmas season has meant a time for taking a break from regular activity in order to travel, and enjoy food, drink and song. The festival is unthinkable without sharing time and gifts with family and friends.

For Christians, the hope of a new beginning is celebrated through the belief that God became human in Jesus the Christ. It is a tenet that has implications for believers in the incarnation. In Jesus’ time, angels who acted as messengers announced “peace on earth to all people of good will” (Lk. 2:14).

It was an inclusive, not a sectarian message. This comprised an invitation to address the challenges facing the people of Jesus’ world.

Jesus was born in a colonised country of deep political, economic, social and ethnic divisions. Even a quick reading of the gospels will reveal the poor attitude of Jews to Samaritans that was often returned in equal measure.

Tax collectors did not like the Zealot freedom fighters. The Pharisees competed with the Sadducees for power and influence. These last two categories were pitted against the Herodians. Therefore, the call to peace meant working for cohesion and integration.

Whatever faith one professes, the Christmas season can provide a much-needed break. This has been a tough year for Kenya. Climate change is real as evident in the terrible drought our land has experienced.

Given the anxieties caused by the General Election in August and the drama and uncertainties of who would emerge winner in the recently concluded World Cup, one can only look forward to a truly enjoyable break in which there is no competition or rivalry.

Christmas is exactly the festival that can provide a win-win situation as one celebrates with family and friends.

It is a matter of the greatest importance that we all exercise caution and obey traffic rules and regulations during our travel to various destinations. This forms part and parcel of Christmas goodwill to others.

A merry Christmas 2022 to you!



