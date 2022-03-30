Chris Diaz: Drones, the game changer in ever-evolving world of technology

Technology is revolutionising the way we live, and even the most rigid have chosen to embrace new innovations and automation in business.

One of the most significant new innovations is drone technology, whose popularity is rapidly growing, with the gadgets already breaking through rigid traditional barriers.

The last few years have seen drones adopted and their usage expanded across industries all over the world.

Since 2019, data shows a steady growth and accelerated shipment of internet of things enterprise drones for retail fulfilment worldwide.

Uses of drones

From guarding sensitive military installations to being flown by hobbyists throughout the world, drone technology has developed and prospered in the last few years.

Individuals, commercial entities and governments have realised that drones have multiple useful features, including many special technical, security and commercial programmes.

Military usage of drones is the core application nowadays. Used as target decoys, for combat missions, research and development and for supervision, drones are part and parcel of military forces across the globe.

Globe Newswire data shows that the global military drone market is projected to reach over $23.78 billion by 2027. Military spending also tends to come in larger increments.

Commercial usage of drones is gaining and has become the talk of the hour, as multiple industries, including manufacturers, work with drones as part of their daily regular logistics business functions.

The drone services market is expected to grow from $4.4 billion in 2018 to more than $63.6 billion by 2025 and consumer drone shipments were predicted to hit over $29 million by the end of 2021.

In conservation and wildlife, drones are used to count, study and protect animals from harm. They can record vast amounts of data more quickly.

Drones can provide low-cost and low-impact solutions to environmentalists working in a variety of ecosystems.

In security, drones can provide a unique tool for personnel and emergency responders, allowing real-time visibility and immediate action.

Security personnel can detect vulnerabilities in facilities and structures ordinarily unseen through traditional monitoring.

Drones can be utilised to further investigate possible security threats initially identified via fixed camera placements along roadways and at intersections and building perimeters.

Tests have shown the limitations of using sprays to control pests but it has been suggested that using a fleet of drones might be more effective.

An empirical example is when the United Nations tested drones equipped with mapping sensors and atomizers to spray pesticides in parts of East Africa battling an invasion of desert locusts that were ravaging crops and exacerbating a hunger crisis.

In media and film production, drones are revolutionising the way things are done. They are used to film and take amazing artistic shots that create adrenalin-filled action sequences, literal birds' eye views, dramatic panoramas and more.

Drones have propelled the art of photography and videography to fantastic new heights. They have opened up a myriad of scientific possibilities for photographers, videographers and casual hobbyists alike.

In parcel shipping, the interest in drone use for last-mile delivery has been growing in many companies across industries.

Multiple factors affect adoption in the market, such as airspace regulation, technology capability and feasibility. There are specific types of cargo that could justify drones for last-mile delivery.

Customer experience will become mind-blowing with timely and efficient home doorstep deliveries.

Delivering medical supplies with drones in remote rural areas is a logical application because their technological advantages can aid in delivery performance and coverage, but there’s a trade-off with cost.

Both vaccine and healthcare products can reach people across every type of landscape in the world.

The future of drones

Drone technology is constantly evolving. Smart drones with built-in safeguards and compliance tech, smart accurate sensors, and self-monitoring capabilities are the next big revolution that would provide new opportunities in the transport, military, logistics, and commercial sectors.

As these technologies continue to improve and grow, drones will become safer and more dependable.

This would allow for subsequent mass adoption of the gadgets, provided strict legislation on drone technology and usage is loosened.

Drones will be a game changer in the expansion of the private and public sectors, and in strategic business using technology and artificial intelligence to give stakeholders state-of-art design, experience and results.