Choose between open and secret land registry systems

Ardhi House

Manual land records at the Central Registry at Ardhi House, Nairobi. Jurisdictions keen on managing land efficiently maintain a land register.

By  Ibrahim Mwathane

Jurisdictions keen on managing land efficiently maintain a land register. This is a record of people who own land and their respective parcels, including the type of interest held and the term of years, if leasehold. Liabilities such as a mortgages or charges to institutions and other beneficial interests or even burdens carried by a title are noted on the register. The information should be current.

