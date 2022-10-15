China’s Party Congress should anchor global development

Tomorrow, the Communist Party of China will hold the 20th Party Congress. Featuring a total of 2,296 delegates, the Congress is China’s most important governance forum in which top CPC leadership is set to be elected.

A key outcome of the upcoming congress is the work report that will set the tone for China’s domestic and international engagements – detailing the priorities and goals to be accomplished in the next five years.

As a top actor in global affairs, China’s congress will be closely watched around the world. Here in Africa where China has risen to be the biggest trade partner, and top development projects financier, there is clear anticipation that the outcomes of the congress will consolidate the gains already made and set the pace for more mutually beneficial cooperative arrangements between China and the continent.

In the last decade, China’s contribution to the international community has left remarkable impacts. Beijing’s share of the global economy has risen from just 11.4 % in 2012 to over 18% in 2021. As a veritable growth engine, China has equally contributed over 30% to global economic growth in the same period. At a regional level, Chinese firms have contributed 20% to Africa’s economic growth in the decade ending in 2021.

Through the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI), rolled out in 2013, China has spearheaded or supported the modernisation of Africa’s productive sectors spanning energy, transportation, manufacturing, healthcare, education and communication. Alongside sharing its development experience with African countries, China has become an important reference point for many African countries keen on economic transformation. Today, nearly all member states of the African Union have signed up with the BRI.

Policy coordination

The Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (Focac), founded in the year 2000, has become an important platform for consultation and policy coordination. Focac has allowed emerging economies to tap into China’s continued reform and opening opportunities.

During the 2021 Focac ministerial meeting in Senegal, China announced a new initiative dubbed green lanes to promote African agricultural produce to the Chinese market. Kenya became the first African country to export fresh avocados to China under the initiative in August 2022.

These and other engagements, between China and Africa in the last decade, have set a strong backdrop for better ties. The 20th Party Congress will take place at a time China and Africa are seeking new ways of silencing guns and fostering human development.

Through China's proposed Global Development Initiative and Global Security Initiative, countries in the horn of Africa see a development-driven opportunity to eliminate security threats while bolstering the role of the state in creating a conducive environment for sustainable, inclusive and high-quality development.

The Covid-19 pandemic remains an active threat to lives and livelihoods in Africa. Climate change has also complicated the prospects of sustainable food production in African countries with over 3 million people facing starvation in Kenya, alone. Africa looks to productive cooperation with partners like China to overcome these existential threats.

Natural resources

Africa also presents numerous opportunities for China’s economic development. The continent is home to natural resources whose sustainable exploitation and beneficiation underpin mutual gains. With increasing skilled manpower in the continent, Beijing should consider offshoring some of its manufacturing capacity to Africa. This will provide opportunities for Chinese companies while also availing the much-needed jobs and industrial capability in the continent.

An economically viable and stronger Africa also means China and other development partners will get better market value for their industrial products.

Africa is currently implementing the continental free trade area, an incentive for marketisation and economies of scale for foreign direct investments.

As the largest developing country and Africa being home to the biggest number of nascent economies, China and Africa can pool and amplify their voice in multilateral platforms for more responsive international cooperation arrangements.

The 20th Party Congress offers China an opportunity to refine its international engagement strategy in a way that can deliver more stability, continuity and productivity with partners like Africa.