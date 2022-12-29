China’s new Covid policy boon for global economy

Much of the world has welcomed the new policies announced by China earlier this week, with respect to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Since the outbreak of the global health crisis in early 2020, China has braced multiple waves of Covid-19 and weathered more deadly variants to register the least infections and deaths per capita.

China now classifies Covid-19 under Class-B infectious diseases, a less severe category, in what appears to be an affirmation of the country’s disease control measures against the dreaded virus.

In the three years that the world has battled the pandemic, China has maintained strict prevention measures aimed at protecting lives and keeping the economy afloat.

Given the central role of China in the global economy; many countries have called for the easing of pandemic measures to facilitate travel to and out of China.

As the world ushers in the New Year 2023, China has prepared a gift. Effective January 8, travellers to China will not be subject to quarantine upon arrival.

Those intending to enter China will only need nucleic acid test results taken within 48 hours before departure.

Higher education

This new policy has injected hope into the future of thousands of international students who have neither returned nor travelled to China since the outbreak of the pandemic.

By 2019, China was a clear favourite for young Africans seeking higher education abroad. While many Chinese universities quickly shifted their academic programmes online, students pursuing subjects with elaborate laboratory requirements still met many challenges.

The return to China will now put a new spark to their academic quest with prospects of completing their studies and returning to build their respective countries.

Similarly, many business people who have patiently waited for China to reopen its borders now have a chance to reactivate their commercial networks while thousands of families that have faced separation are now on the verge of a facilitated reunion.

Flights will no longer be restricted in terms of carrying capacity even as land and water entry and exit points receive passengers, including expatriates, again.

These developments are important for China and the rest of the world. Pre-pandemic, China was the world’s largest tourism spender, with estimates above US$ 277 billion or 16 per cent of the global tourism revenue, according to the World Tourism Organization.

As the new policy kicks in, Asian and European tourism markets are upbeat about attracting Chinese travellers.

As the second largest economy, China is expected to play an important role in global economic stability and growth.

Opening its doors to the rest of the world is a welcome step in China walking with the rest of the world in managing cross-border challenges ranging from the pandemic, poverty alleviation, climate action and international conflicts.

It is for these and other reasons that many United Nations member states have welcomed the new stance of the Chinese government on Covid-19. Unfortunately, there are a handful of countries that are finding fault with Beijing for easing its pandemic policy.

Xenophobic feelings

Spelling new entry requirements for travellers from China risk stoking xenophobic feelings towards Chinese nationals such as those witnessed during the onset of the pandemic.

At this stage, it is clear that many countries are still battling the pandemic and infections are on the rise in other jurisdictions besides China.

Having a policy that only targets China and the Chinese, is therefore discriminatory, non-scientific and doesn’t help in the global fight against the pandemic.

By many measures, China has demonstrated its willingness and capacity to support international response against the Covid-19 global health crisis.

Besides sharing early epidemics, and controlling knowledge and experience, China was also the source of drugs, equipment, protective clothing and vaccines for nearly every country on earth.

Chinese people, therefore, deserve commensurate support to overcome the vagaries of the virus; not political profiling and stigmatisation.