China minister visit opens new ground for Africa ties

China’s new foreign affairs minister, Qin Gang, has concluded a week-long tour of Africa, extending a 33-year tradition in which Chinese leaders have visited the continent on their first overseas trip of the year.

This is one of the most enduring demonstrations of stability and predictability in Beijing’s ties with Africa.

Mr Qin visited Ethiopia, Gabon, Angola, Benin, Egypt, the seat of the African Union and the League of Arab States headquarters. In Ethiopia, he unveiled the newly constructed Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention headquarters.

The top envoy announced debt cancellations in Ethiopia and Benin, renewed the push for post-pandemic intercultural exchanges and championed enhanced trade and investment with Africa.

He put peace and security at the centre stage, calling for a robust defence of mutual interest from global detractors, rightfully arguing that Africa shouldn’t be turned into a theatre of great power politics.

The visit elevates Sino-African cooperation by unleashing new energy, collective vision and pragmatic partnerships. With Beijing’s optimisation of pandemic control measures, the visit opens new ground for Chinese investors and tourists to Africa.

China holds the third-largest foreign direct investment (FDI) portfolio in Africa with its companies contributing 20 per cent of its growth in the last decade.

African countries are upbeat about the stronger implementation of the 2021 Ministerial Conference of the Forum on China-Africa (Focac) Action Plan as key issues on trade, infrastructure construction, cultural exchanges, green development, food security and poverty alleviation are top through 2024.

China’s partnership is critical as Africa fights to shake off the effects of the pandemic, climate change and international hostilities. As the IMF projects it will have six of the 10 fastest-growing economies in 2023, its expanding market base, abundant natural resources and increasingly skilled youth band make it the next frontier of human experience.

Uniquely suited

The Belt and Road Initiative, with 52 signatories, is the most discussed cooperation framework between China and Africa. But Africa can also plug into two other China-proposed initiatives: The Global Development Initiative (GDI) and Global Security Initiative (DSI). China was the first developing country to end extreme poverty, a decade before the UN’s 2030 deadline; so, GDI is uniquely suited to drive Sustainable Development Goals in Africa.

The joint agricultural and poverty alleviation demonstration projects can help to create jobs and foster food security for Africa. Similarly, Africa should actively attract Chinese industrial overcapacity to turbocharge its industrialisation dream as China opens up to more agricultural produce from Africa as envisaged under the green lanes initiative.

GSI brings together Horn of Africa countries in pursuit of sustainable cross-border peace and stability. China’s experience in weaving a united, harmonious and peaceful society is a learning point.

China is the second-largest economy, biggest world market and global manufacturing hub. Embracing a public-private partnership cooperative model with China will promote co-creation, shared responsibility and ownership of joint development projects across Africa’s productive sectors.