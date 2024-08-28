China determined to assist Africa achieve agenda 2063

When President Xi Jinping will meet his counterparts from Africa next week during the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC) next week, he will be reaffirming Beijing’s commitment in supporting the continent meet its economic, infrastructure, security and political needs in realization of African Union’s (AU) agenda 2063.

In the path of towards ensuring that Africa actualises its vision, China has been instrumental not only in the in the infrastructural sector but also education sector whereby the Asian giant has invested heavily in issuing scholarships in the continent.

And the recent reception of Chinese Ambassador Scholarship awardees reaffirms Beijing's commitment to implementing the tenets of the FOCAC.

The upcoming ninth FOCAC, scheduled to take place in Beijing from September 4th to 6th, will reflect the strengthened Sino-African relationship since the inception of this summit by former Chinese President Jiang Zemin, who participated in the first Ministerial Conference held from October 10-12, 2000.

Since then, significant progress has been made in China-Kenya economic and trade cooperation. The Chinese government has continued to make substantial efforts in implementing FOCAC resolutions.

China has extended its support across various sectors, including medical care, human resource development, education, credit, and financing, among others.

In the realm of medical care and public health services, China has funded the construction of the Malaria Prevention and Treatment Centre and the Mama Lucy Kibaki Hospital in Nairobi. Upon the hospital's completion, China provided medical supplies and equipment worth Sh180 million.

Educational support and training

In terms of human resource development and education, China has steadily expanded training programs for Kenyan officials and technicians, organizing both multilateral and bilateral courses. These training programs cover a wide range of fields, including economy and trade, agriculture, medical services, communication, and education.

Regarding scholarships, China has consistently offered scholarships to Kenyan students, with the total number reaching 2,000 over the past four decades. In the current financial year, Beijing has awarded 19 scholarships to students at both the undergraduate and postgraduate levels, underscoring its commitment to supporting education in Kenya.

During the China-Africa Leaders’ Dialogue in Johannesburg in August 2023, President Xi Jinping announced a new plan for China-Africa cooperation on talent development. This ambitious plan includes the annual training of 500 principals and high-caliber teachers of vocational colleges, the education of 10,000 technical personnel proficient in both the Chinese language and vocational skills, and the invitation of 20,000 government officials and technicians from African countries to participate in workshops and seminars.

This educational support and training have not only benefited students but also Kenyan police officers, who have been trained by China to handle sophisticated criminals. In 2021, more than 400 police officers traveled to China for refresher courses to equip them with the necessary skills to tackle crimes in the technological age. All of this has been made possible through Kenya's cooperation with China via FOCAC.

As Mandarin becomes part of Kenya’s Competency-Based Curriculum (CBC) as an optional language, more scholarships will enable Kenyans to learn the language, thereby increasing the number of Mandarin teachers in the country.

Currently, there is a significant shortage of Chinese language teachers, and to make the CBC effective, the government should focus on further cooperation to address this issue. Understanding the Chinese language will not only deepen knowledge about China but also enhance cultural and economic ties between the two countries.

In terms of credit and financing, China has offered concessional loans and preferential export buyer’s credit to support numerous infrastructure and social development projects in Kenya, amounting to billions.

Conditions for economic growth

These include the Nairobi Eastern and Northern Bypass, Nairobi Southern Bypass, Nairobi-Thika Highway (Lot 3), Kenya Power Distribution Upgrading and Strengthening Project, Kenya E-government Project, Technical Industrial Vocational Entrepreneurship Training Project, Olkaria Geothermal Field Production Well Drilling, and Kenyatta University Teaching and Referral Hospital.

China has also provided a Special Loan for the Development of African small and medium enterprises (SMEs) to support Kenyan SMEs in tea production, power generation, rural power grids, and regional aviation.

Additionally, China has made rapid progress in the engineering contracting market since 1985, continuously expanding its market share. Chinese companies, adhering to internationally accepted standards, have built transport, communication, and electricity infrastructure in Kenya to improve local conditions for economic growth and self-development capacity.

Projects include the Nairobi-Thika Highway, Marsabit-Turbi (A2) Highway, the new Unit 4 Passenger Terminal at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport, and Berth No.19 at the Port of Mombasa.

China has made investments in various areas, such as motorcycle and car manufacturing, energy development, building materials, real estate, and tourism.

In terms of development assistance, China has completed the construction of the Moi International Sports Centre, the JKIA-Uhuru Highway-Gigiri (UNEP) Roads, the Gambogi-Serem Road, and several rural primary schools. These projects are all aimed at improving Kenya’s economy.

Recently, when Kenya suffered from severe drought and famine, the worst in 60 years, the Chinese government donated rice, flour, cooking oil, and other basic necessities worth Sh1.8 billion. This was a gesture of friendship toward Kenya, reflecting the close ties and mutual concern for each other’s welfare.