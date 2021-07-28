China amplifies environmental protection in overseas projects

Nairobi Expressway

Ongoing construction of the Nairobi Expressway.
 


Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

By  Adhere Cavince

China’s Ministry of Commerce and the Ministry of Environment and Ecology have jointly released new guidelines aimed at helping Chinese enterprises investing overseas to improve environmental sustainability of construction projects.

Also Read

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.