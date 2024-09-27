China-Africa partnership can drive global development

Founded in 1949, the People’s Republic of China will, on October 1, mark its 75th anniversary. Out of a vicious cycle of debilitating war, the Chinese have, over the past seven decades, worked tirelessly to grant the most populous country the best quality of life possible.

China has risen from the backwaters of development to become the second-largest economy and a moderately prosperous society. By lifting over 800 million people out of poverty in barely three decades, China became a reference on how to marshall large-scale and home-grown solutions to penury.

Around the world, and particularly in the Global South, China represents opportunity and shared prosperity. Born of internal divisions and external domination, China has put forward many ideas to champion the collective good of humanity under a foreign policy that places peace and development at the heart of international cooperation.

Stronger China-Africa ties

Platforms such as the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI), Global development Initiative (GDI), Global Security Initiative (GSI) and Global Civilization Initiative (GCI) are all emblematic of this diplomatic posture.

This month, Chinese and African leaders met in Beijing for the 9th Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (Focac), at which 51 heads of state and government present made new commitments to drive common development discourse. United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres told the summit that stronger China-Africa ties could drive the green energy revolution the world so badly needs. While China is the biggest home of green energy technologies, Africa is home to the largest band of renewables — solar, wind, water and minerals.

President Xi Jinping announced RMB 360 billion ($51 billion) financial support to African countries for the next three years. Chinese companies are also tipped to create a million more jobs in the continent by 2027. Through BRI, China and Africa will implement 30 infrastructure projects, 30 clean energy projects and 1,000 livelihood projects.

Co-chairing a session on BRI during Focac, President William Ruto noted that Africa’s partnership with China had elevated the global economic competitiveness of the continent through trade facilitation, industrialisation and conflict reduction.

Sustainable development

Just days to Focac, a perception survey by Ichikowitz Family Foundation indicated that African youth consider China to be the most influential power in Africa, polling 82 per cent compared to the United States at 79 per cent.

Another, by Gallup, showed China’s approval among Africans rose by 6 percentage points from 52 per cent in 2022 to 58 per cent in 2023.

The 75-year-old China has demonstrated that comprehensive development is not the preserve of just a few countries. Africa, too, can pull itself out of the paradox of poverty amid its plentiful natural resources. But, more importantly, a synergy between China and Africa might be the silver lining in the global pursuit of sustainable development.