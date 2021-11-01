Children’s jab a milestone

Covid jab

A health worker administers Covid-19 vaccine on September 20, 2021.

Photo credit: Joseph Kanyi | Nation Media Group

By  PM Mutua

Immunologist

Recent research findings in the United States involving Covid-19 vaccine clinical trials in children is a major milestone in combating the pandemic. The study enrolled 4,650 children aged 5-11, who were vaccinated with the mRNA-based Moderna Covid-19 vaccine.

Also Read

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.