Children’s jab a milestone

Recent research findings in the United States involving Covid-19 vaccine clinical trials in children is a major milestone in combating the pandemic. The study enrolled 4,650 children aged 5-11, who were vaccinated with the mRNA-based Moderna Covid-19 vaccine.

None developed severe side-effects, such as inflammation of the heart muscles, and the vaccine conferred 91 per cent protective efficacy. The results are expected to boost the US Food and Drug Adminstration's morale and approve the children’s jab.

In the US, where 440 children have died of Covid-19, there are 24 million children within the age group under study. Mortality rate among children is low but they are a major source of SARS-COV2 transmission to adults. Modellers have predicated a significant decline in transmission of the Delta variant from vaccinated children to adults.

There were 10.1 million children aged 5-7 in primary schools and 3.5 million students aged 12-16 in secondary schools in Kenya last year. This is a critical aspect for consideration for Covid-19 vaccination to curtail school- and community-based transmissions and prevent the spread of Delta.

Kenya should urgently engage the American government in getting the safe mRNA vaccine for our schoolgoing children. That will make our schools safer. But like in the US, children who spend a lot of time on social media are more likely to hesitate getting inoculated due to misinformation.