Children hygiene skills vital

It can be difficult for children, especially those with special needs, to understand the importance of handwashing. Caregivers should, therefore, help them maintain good hand hygiene.

This helps increase a child’s independence. It also encourages them to practise other good hygiene behaviours such as bathing and wearing clean clothes. Parents and caregivers should encourage children to wash their hands after playing and before they eat as well as to wipe surfaces and playing objects. This seemingly simple skill is a key step in ensuring that children adopt good hygiene behaviour to prevent poor hygiene-related diseases as well as Covid-19.

Ability levels

Caregivers should understand that different children have different understanding and ability levels and, therefore, they should use behaviour change approaches respectively to cater for all.

The caregivers’ support should ultimately aim at making the children as independent as possible when it comes to handwashing.

Some children will require physical support to engage in hand washing while others will need verbal guidance in order to learn how to go about hand washing and other hygiene-related routines.

Emphasis should, however, be made on the steps of handwashing and the critical times for handwashing.

For children with special needs, the caregivers can make hand-washing a comfortable activity by keeping the child’s hands-on theirs and going through the handwashing procedure together. This also makes it fun.

Hand-washing behaviour should be encouraged from early on to keep children free from diseases. The importance of using clean running water, and soap and disinfecting of surfaces should be learnt early in life.

To make handwashing a habit in the community, it helps to start with children. For, when they embrace the practice at a young age, they will get better at it as they grow and the behaviour change in the community will be progressively effective.