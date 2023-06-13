Children are the builders and also future of nations

June 12 is the World Day Against Child Labour, meant to raise awareness of the issue, which is widespread globally, reminding us that concerted efforts and decisive action are necessary to eradicate it.

Children are the builders of the nation, the future of the country, but there are many of them whose childhood is spent working instead of playing or studying. What can be a greater tragedy than that there are, Kenya National Bureau of Statistics data show, 1.3 million children in Kenya, or 8.5 per cent of the child population, involved in child labour? Some 160 million children worldwide are involved in child labour, which entails employment that hinders their childhood, disrupts their education or jeopardises their mental, physical or social growth. And 79 million children, nearly half of them, are engaged in hazardous labour.

Today, one out of every five children under the age of 16 is working. An average of two children every hour, four children are sexually abused. 4 children are kidnapped and sold for begging and body trade.

With the economic damage caused by Covid-19, as the labour situation declined, the trend of child labour increased due to decreased household income, Unicef says. The rural poor send their children to work in factories, hotels and shops in the cities and towns, where they are forced to work in dark, sweltering and disease-prone places—including in homes, farms, hotels and construction sites.

Employers hire children because they can be paid low wages after working long hours. They also bear their reprimands silently. Most of them do not even get medical help. Every day, 43.5 million children go to work instead of school.

Lack of quality education

Another major cause of child labour is the lack of quality education, adequate teachers, an educational environment and supporting materials in government schools. The very expensive education of private schools is beyond the finances of these parents. It is necessary that the education of children be free and compulsory in government schools with fee waivers, uniforms, books, copies, midday meals and medical facilities provided to the children.

Child labour can be curbed by providing empathy, political will and adequate resources. Also, political pressure and bribery lead to lax enforcement of child labour laws. Smart citizens should step up instead of relying on the government and the law. Start from home. Children aged 4-14 should avoid working as domestic servants. Support the education and needs of a child who comes to you.

Child labour is increasing rapidly in the country. Despite the government’s efforts, laws alone cannot stop the vile trend. Identify and understand the root causes and seek solutions to them. Child labour is a serious concern. With the right government action and parental commitment, poverty and child labour can be eliminated.