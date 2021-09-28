Chief Justice Martha Koome must roll up her sleeves and get the job done

The first 100 days in office are normally a defining moment, not only for presidents but also other leaders in various institutions.

This period has become an important symbolic marker when an individual’s performance is evaluated and how a new administration is doing.

The first 100 days often give an indication of one’s management style, priorities and speed in implementing promises. It gives strong pointers on whether one is headed for success or failure. It offers a predictive trail on the actions to be undertaken to achieve the set-out objectives.

Public expectations are usually high during this crucial period, the more reason new appointees should take advantage of it and set the best possible perception about their leadership.

Earlier this month, Lady Chief Justice Martha Koome marked her first 100 days at the helm of Kenya’s Judiciary.

The excitement that marked her appointment as the first female CJ is long gone and she is now under the microscope as Kenyans wait to see if she will perform any better than her predecessor David Maraga.

While Ms Koome has singled out the appointment of Appellate Court judges, establishment of Small Claims Courts and clearance of case backlog among her early feats, there is no denying that she has her work well cut out for her. She will have to do much more to convince the public that she is equal to the task.

Sh7 million

The recent arrest of two senior judges after an alleged tip that they were about to receive Sh7 million as a bribe has entrenched the nauseating perception that the Judiciary remains a corruption swamp that has to be drained. This will make it even harder to dispel the notion that justice in Kenyan courts is for sale.

While Kenyans have been demanding the conviction of graft lords who have been looting from public coffers, CJ Koome cannot showcase any drastic changes she has instituted in fast-tracking corruption trials apart from what had been initially recommended. This will undoubtedly raise questions about her commitment to this cause.

Again, it is true that CJ Koome’s entry paved the way for the appointment of 34 judges to the Court of Appeal. But questions have been raised on apparent double standards on the part of the CJ.

While more judges mean less case backlog and thus increased access to justice, it is worrying that the CJ has neutralised this gain by announcing an increase in the cost of litigation, with Kenyans to pay more than double for some court services.

The changes, which took effect on September 1, have seen the cost of filing any type of application at the High Court, except on criminal matters, double from Sh750 to Sh1, 500. Registration of arbitration awards related to disputes at the Environment and Lands Court now costs Sh10,100, up from Sh2,250.

The CJ claimed that the increase in court fees was misreported, but some of the changes have already taken effect.

Small Claims Courts

With regard to the establishment of the Small Claims Courts, the CJ may take some credit for implementing the plan, although it is an open secret that this was part of the Judiciary’s strategic plan that she inherited.

It is high time she decided what she wants to be remembered for. She must do more than just being Kenya’s first female CJ. She should review the performances of past CJs who achieved milestones that are remembered to date.

We may not have perfect examples in Kenya, but there are judges who stood out around the world and are recorded in the good books of history as having transformed the judicial bodies in their countries.

What did some of those considered as changemakers do to define the course of jurisprudence in their countries?

John Roberts, the Chief Justice of the US Supreme Court is today widely acclaimed as one of the best to hold that office and featured prominently on the TIME list of the most influential people of 2020. He is accredited for playing the role of the consensus builder by his frequency of voting with the majority.

Closer home in Africa, CJ Koome has joined the rank and file of countries that appointed their first female Chief Justices, among them Ethiopia, Sudan, Zambia, Lesotho, Sierra Leone and Seychelles.

Some of these Lady Justices have already achieved major milestones in heading their country’s judicial systems.

Just to set the record straight, the leadership of the CJ is not inclined to a particular gender. Both female and male chief justices have the same mandate as outlined in the Constitution. Their legacies are informed by personal preference.