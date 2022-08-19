Chebukati’s one-man show smacks of monkey business

August 9, 2022, was supposed to be a historic day for Kenya and its people.

More than 22 million Kenyans were expected to go to the thousands of polling stations spread across the country and cast their votes in an election that was set to change the nation’s trajectory and the lives of its 55 million nationals and their future.

By the close of business that day, every indication was, and still is, that though not all the 22 million voted, a majority did. Enough to represent the people’s will.

And then the waiting began.

First, the chairman of the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC), Wafula Chebukati, the head of the agency that was supposed to oversee the counting and tallying of the votes, made an announcement that seemed to postpone the hopes of the voters.

He said the results of the vote must not be expected on the day after the election.

He reminded Kenyans that he had seven days to complete the tallying and announce the winner.

That was a red flag though many dismissed it as a joke. It should have been but it was not.

Predetermined

In hindsight, it is clear that Mr Chebukati was preparing the country not to disturb him as he worked to attain a result that he had predetermined.

You see, the destiny of any country with claims to democracy revolves around how it conducts its elections.

In Kenya, this is done every five years. Whichever way you look at it, any general election shapes the future of more than one generation, because the results have a bearing on the candidates and leaders in future elections!

It is, therefore, important that the commission so endowed with the responsibility to conduct such an exercise is chosen with a lot of care.

The members must be people with the ability and attitude to define a future by ensuring the will of the people prevails.

Once chosen, the commission must be one body, with one eye, ear and most importantly, voice.

The sameness of the exercise should and does not allow for a multiplicity of voices and interpretations.

After all, one vote is just one vote and even if the lookers are a hundred, the vote will just be one.

The synchrony and unity of purpose of the commission is another thing a team running an election should always exhibit.

Elections bungling

But Mr Chebukati just doesn’t seem to be able to hold a team together.

It is a tragedy that the country has allowed him to bungle three elections despite obvious signs of ineptitude from the first attempt.

In 2017, the first of the three polls he conducted, the team crumbled before and just after the exercise.

Dr Roselyn Akombe took off very fast when, according to her, she saw the house of cards crumbling, then three more commissioners followed shortly thereafter.

Dr Akombe accused Mr Chebukati of highhandedness and alleged he ruled the commission with an iron fist.

More importantly, she said then and even now that the commission was always divided and only Chebukati and a few like-minded commissioners made the final decisions.

For his part, Chebukati countered that the other commissioners were always out-voting him on major decisions.

In essence, the chairman admitted that he could not get the commission to hold common ground.

The then Vice Chair Connie Nkatha accused Chebukati of running a one-man show at Anniversary Towers, the commission’s secretariat.

It is important to remember that just days before Akombe’s escape, a senior employee of the commission had been killed in suspicious circumstances and, it is believed, in the line of duty.

Chris Msando, the head of Information Technology at IEBC then, had been all over the media assuring Kenyans that the elections of that year would be secure, free and fair.

He was killed before the exercise. And the exercise that followed was everything but secure, free and fair.

The results of that particular election were nullified by the Supreme Court and another was ordered and conducted.

Logically, one party boycotted the repeat election and what eventually happened was a one-man race.

How could any right-thinking competitor get into a race presided over by a referee who had been adjudged partial by a court of law?

Fast forward to 2022.

Chebukati has admitted four new members into the commission but the drama is the same.

The new team also fails miserably to conduct a credible election. The commissioners first complained of being isolated in election preparations.

Many questions

The commissioners claimed they had not been notified of the arrival of ballot papers until just hours before they landed at the airport.

With that, there are many questions about the said papers.

The confusion and monkey business seemed to continue but the dissenting commissioners managed to keep it under wraps, until, seemingly, when they couldn’t hold it anymore.

Just before the announcement of the final results by Mr Chebukati on Monday, August 15 – six days after the vote – the four newest members of the commission held a protest press conference.

They were led by Ms Juliana Cherera, the commission’s vice chair, again.

They said the process was not transparent and Chebukati was about to announce his own figures that he had hidden from the commission all along!

Back at Bomas, there was chaos, physical fights, shouting and a confident side smiling all the while.

When Chebukati finally made the announcement, it was hard for any objective mind to accept the result.

Under normal circumstances, the commission cannot afford to lose the confidence of the public. But in Chebukati’s case, there is a lot of doubt.

As Azimio moves to the Supreme Court in an effort to salvage the voice of the people, one just hopes that whatever the verdict, Mr Chebukati is never allowed to manage any affairs of the public again.

May God give Kenyans the strength to navigate the future with the hope that the commission has struggled for so long to steal.