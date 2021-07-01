Chauvin jailing was a milestone but not enough

While Kenyans were hypnotised by the WRC Safari Rally in Naivasha and the world still taken up with the ticklish and Sisyphean containment of the Covid-19 pandemic, a United States court sentenced Dereck Chauvin, the white man who, as a police officer, knelt on Black man George Floyd’s neck, causing his death by asphyxiation, on a Minneapolis street on May 25 last year.

The killing sent reverberations throughout the world and launched a reckoning, personified by the ubiquitous Black Lives Matter movement, on racial injustice in America and the rest of the West.

On Friday, Chauvin, 44, was found guilty on all three counts of second-degree murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter and jailed for 22 and a half years for 46-year-old Floyd’s murder.

Over a 19-year career, Chauvin is said to have applied more force than was necessary against civilians, even when they were unarmed and not snippy, including in 2017, when, again, he knelt on the body of a Black woman, Zoya Code, during an arrest.

There were at least 22 complaints and cases of internal investigation into his conduct, including one filed by a White woman in 2007, accusing him of violently pulling her out of her car, for speeding, in front of her crying infant. He’s described as heavy-handed and generously using tear gas.

Treated like animals

Coincidentally, Chauvin’s sentencing came on the heels of Blacks’ commemoration of the arrival, in Virginia State, in June 1619, of the first 20 Black would-be slaves on US soil. In fact, Black people’s 244-year enslavement in the US is but a snippet in a long story.

They were enslaved and treated like animals elsewhere in the West and the Americas, including by the Natives of Haiti, and cities in Europe, such as Liverpool, Manchester and Bristol in the UK, were built on either the sweat and blood of Blacks at cotton plantations in the American South or with proceeds of trade in Black slaves.

Racial tensions and social injustice have been woven into the story of America since before its very founding. From the Christopher Columbus-led predatory voyages to the Americas in the 1490s that brought untold atrocity and depredation to the natives to the frenetic flight of the Pilgrim Fathers escaping punition for sheer abyss in faith, the story of racism in America accords with that of colonialism and post-colonial imperialism in Africa, Eastern Europe, Asia and Latin America. It’s our story. So, even though Chauvin’s jailing is cause for celebration, we shouldn’t be lulled into non-vigilance.

Racial derogation of Blacks in America, it seems, couldn’t end with Abraham Lincoln’s slavery-busting Emancipation Proclamation of 1865, nor with the signing into law, by Lyndon Johnson, of the Civil Rights Bill in 1964, nor even with Barack Obama’s election to the US presidency in 2008.

History forever teems with a myriad individuals, each of whom, when held up against the light, reveals an inner core at the centre of which is the undying hankering to either keep others in or escape from the dungeons of thraldom.