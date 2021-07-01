Chauvin jailing was a milestone but not enough

Derek Chauvin

Court TV shows former policeman Derek Chauvin speaking facing the camera as he heard his sentence in the Hennepin County Government Center on June 25, 2021 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. He was sentenced to 22 and a half years in jail Friday for murdering African American George Floyd.

Photo credit: AFP

By  Mulang'o Baraza

historian and writer

What you need to know:

  • On Friday, Chauvin, 44, was found guilty on all three counts and jailed for 22 and a half years for George Floyd’s murder. 
  • Over a 19-year career, Chauvin is said to have applied more force than was necessary against civilians.

While Kenyans were hypnotised by the WRC Safari Rally in Naivasha and the world still taken up with the ticklish and Sisyphean containment of the Covid-19 pandemic, a United States court sentenced Dereck Chauvin, the white man who, as a police officer, knelt on Black man George Floyd’s neck, causing his death by asphyxiation, on a Minneapolis street on May 25 last year. 

In the headlines

