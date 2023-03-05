ChatGPT, AI can change PR

Artificial intelligence (AI) has arrived and is surpassing human capabilities in fields like chess and natural language recognition. Its impact is felt across all fields. Many perceive it as a major threat to jobs and livelihoods.

Since its public release on November 30, ChatGPT has transformed people’s perception of AI’s capabilities. Using prompts, one can instruct the AI computer to carry out tasks. For instance, here are some advantages that ChatGPT can offer to PR professionals.

First, it can write for you. By providing a prompt, such as “Write about the impact of climate change in Kenya”, it can generate a detailed essay on the topic. This can help professionals compare their work to the bots and see new angles they had missed. It can improve writing by editing work, choosing better words and improving sentence structure.

Secondly, it can improve audience engagement using chatbots that respond to comments and queries in real time; hence, more personalised communication and stronger relationships with stakeholders. Thirdly, it can automate repetitive tasks, such as media monitoring and analysis, freeing up time to focus on strategic activities that lead to better results.

Fourth, it can carry out better measurement and analysis. ChatGPT can help professionals measure the effectiveness of PR campaigns and make data-driven decisions. It can analyse large amounts of data to discover trends and patterns that can be used to evaluate the impact of a campaign.

Lastly, AI can help organisations to predict crises by using advanced data analysis tools to identify potential threats. This feature enables organisations to respond to threats in a timely manner.

But there are ethical issues with having a machine do all the work. AI products tend to be generic and require clean-up and customisation to suit one’s work. Using ChatGPT and similar upcoming tools highlights the power and potential of AI. But like all technology, it has its pros and cons, and prudence is required in using it.