Charles Onyango: Don’t ‘NGO-ise’ education

University is regarded as an arbiter of social equality, at the pinnacle of our educational system and society. For scientific reflection and knowledge production, it has been granted academic freedom and institutional autonomy. However, this has resulted in “NGO-isation”.

Intellectual life has been reduced to bare-knuckle classroom activity; academic papers transformed into corporate-style PowerPoint presentations; professors read less; cacophony of jargon replaced lively debates; extracurricular seminars and workshops relocated to hotels; and academic workshop attendance go with transport allowance and per diem.

This “NGO-isation” is also at the root of two pedagogical flaws with serious consequences. Authorship by association is the norm. Professors engage in the extremely dubious habit of taking credit for work to which they have made minor contributions, signing their name to students’ papers.

Whereas a typical high school teacher spends five hours a day, five days a week in the classroom, a professor seldom spends under four hours a day, three days a week, teaching.

Even if we’re to give credence to the assertion that hours of preparation are required, the time devoted to teaching doesn’t equal a full-time job as defined by the 40-hour workweek.

Modest teaching

His rationale for such a modest teaching load is as simple as it is expected: Teaching is only one aspect of his profession. He’s supposed to dedicate most of his working hours to the creation of new knowledge.

This academic freedom, the most sacred of the professoriate’s protective doctrines, is inadvertently used to establish an ecosystem of permissive obliviousness, in which academics turn a blind eye to their colleagues’ pedagogical misconduct.

That these transgressions may be explained away by academics whose responsibility it is to prevent them converts academic freedom into “academic permission” to distort or cheat, harass and intimidate.