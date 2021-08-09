Charles Onyango: Don’t ‘NGO-ise’ education

Graduation

University graduates on their graduation day.

Photo credit: Pool

By  Charles Onyango

Global Impact Fellow

University is regarded as an arbiter of social equality, at the pinnacle of our educational system and society. For scientific reflection and knowledge production, it has been granted academic freedom and institutional autonomy. However, this has resulted in “NGO-isation”.

Also Read

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.