Changes in teacher training

Despite the many reforms that have been proposed to transform teacher education in Kenya, little has been actualised. However, if the reforms proposed by the Presidential Working Party on Education Reforms (PWPER) are implemented, teacher education will undergo unprecedented changes with far reaching effects. Therefore, efforts must be made to ensure all stakeholders are adequately sensitised on these changes.

Already, Diploma in Primary Teacher Education and Diploma in Early Childhood Teacher Education programmes have been merged into a new programme known as Diploma in Teacher Education. Graduates of this new programme will be expected to competently teach pre-primary one and two, and grades one to six. The entry requirements remain a minimum of C-plain in the Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education examination.

Since early childhood education is the responsibility of county governments, the graduates of this new programme will have the option of either working under the county governments or the national government under the Teachers Service Commission.

According to the PWPER report, more reforms could be underway. The report observed that tutors have the responsibility of shaping teachers well-equipped with the requisite pedagogical knowledge and skills, however, there is no institution responsible for setting standards. Hence the need for a national framework to provide standards. The report also noted that while micro-teaching allows teacher trainees to improve their teaching skills and gives them teaching experience, colleges continue to adopt varied structures and approaches, making the standardisation of practicum assessment difficult. This calls for harmonisation.

The proposed and on-going reforms in teacher education, if well implemented, will see colleges attract and develop effective teachers who will drive the changes envisaged in the new curriculum.