Change tack to end human-wildlife conflict

Human-wildlife conflict has become rampant, mostly among communities living near game parks and reserves.

Many cases of wild animals, such as elephants, invading farms, destroying crops and injuring or killing people have been reported.

A few days ago, for instance, a young girl was reportedly killed by an elephant that was said to have been roaming around her village.

Local residents who couldn’t hold back their anger and grief hunted down and killed the jumbo in apparent revenge.

The authorities need to take stern action to eradicate human-wildlife conflict.

However, the Kenya Wildlife Service (KWS) have been accused of failure to promptly take the appropriate action to ensure wild animals do not access to people’s property.

Communities bordering wildlife sanctuaries live in despair and fear for their lives. The public need protection from rogue wild animals, specifically by the government.

Security—of people and animals—is paramount. Wildlife are a widely sought-after tourist attractions thereby contributing largely to the country’s revenue.

Residents of areas prone to wildlife invasions need to be advised not to build their homesteads too near to game reserves.

There is a need to fence off wildlife areas and also ensure that game sanctuaries are as far away from human settlements as possible so as to minimise movement of the animals into private property.

Tourism is among the key economic sectors. Tourists, both foreign and domestic, visit the game parks and reserves to view the wildlife, which is a robust and lucrative economic activity for the government and citizens.

The authorities should not bury their heads in the sand regarding wildlife attacks as their inaction only leads to resentment for wild animals by fearful residents.

If animals continue invading homes and farms, Kenyans are likely to retaliate by killing them—a loss to not only the community but also the country at large.

They should encourage the public to report incidents in time but also promptly take remedial action.



