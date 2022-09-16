Change starts from the ground up

Following the swearing-in of President William Ruto, one thing is preoccupying Kenyans; change.

While the yearning for a better presidency is understandable, it also shifts our focus away from the real change-makers: ordinary Kenyans. I have seen first-hand how citizen-led advocacy works.

Effective community organising and strong local leadership have resulted in positive change for communities.

A great example is the Friends of Nairobi National Park (Fonnap), a group that led a campaign to stop the building of the Standard Gauge Railway through the Nairobi National Park.

Most NGOs shied away from this issue while public institutions such as the Kenya Wildlife Service and the National Environment Management Authority failed in their duties and were eventually censured by Parliament for their neglect.

Team of volunteers

Fonnap marshalled a team of volunteers who fundraised locally, initiated legal action, conducted media and public relations work and maintained dialogue with key decision-makers.

The campaign ensured key environmental laws were not watered down by Parliament and adequate environmental impact mitigation measures were put in place during and after the construction of the railway.

In Mombasa, years of grassroots legal advocacy work by the Center for Justice Governance and Environmental Action resulted in the residents of Owino Uhuru slum receiving Sh1.3 billion in damages due to the impact of pollution from a lead-smelting factory.

In 2018, after efforts by the locally-led Save Lamu Campaign, the High Court in Malindi ordered the government to pay Sh1.76 billion in compensation to 4,600 fisherfolk in Lamu County who were affected by the Lapsset project.

There are many more examples of small victories secured by communities. Many of the issues we face can be more effectively addressed by local action.

It is, therefore, up to Kenyans to come together as organised groups to push for change and hold institutions and leaders accountable.