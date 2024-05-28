Change probe of violence

The justice system engages in many sensitive cases, including sexual assault and domestic violence, which can significantly affect the emotional well-being of a survivor in pursuit of justice.

The old ways of enforcing the law and investigating the cases often have a series of repeated questions—which contribute to the re-traumatisation of survivors, altering their cooperation in the investigations—and this always affects the quality of evidence presented before the court.

The repeated interviews and questioning by the agencies in the justice system expose survivors to reliving the traumatic moments; victim-blaming can trigger the survivor’s shame and guilt; poor coordination of law enforcement and the prosecutors in court always results in incomplete and mishandled cases. There is thus a need to have in place prosecutorial-led investigations in the judicial system.

Prosecutorial-led investigations have the primary responsibility of taking the lead in investigations with the prosecutor rather than investigation officers, who, at times, do not appear in court. This allows the prosecutors to be in constant contact with survivors.

Prosecutorial-led probes establish a single point of contact, which builds trust and cuts the number of times a survivor tells their stories and experiences.

Training prosecutors on handling trauma can ensure survivors have emotional support throughout. That reduces the emotional burden associated with repeat interviews, enhances the quality of evidence (as testimonies are collected once at a point) and boosts the rate of case reporting since survivors are handled according to the sensitivity of their cases.