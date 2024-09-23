Celebrating International Sign Language: Is there a party in Kenya?

As the world marks International Sign Language Day on September 23rd, the world over, there will be a celebration of the unique languages of the deaf community. In Kenya, we’re left with an uncomfortable question: Are we truly in a position to celebrate Kenya Sign Language (KSL), or are we merely glossing over deep-rooted issues?

Kenya is over 60 years old, yet the conversation surrounding Kenya Sign Language is still in its infancy. While progress has been made in raising awareness of the language, there are glaring gaps in accessibility, education, and policy implementation. So, is celebrating KSL worth our time? Let’s dive into this complex issue.

A growing conversation on Kenya sign language

On the recent episode of Jeff Koinange Live (JKL) aired on September 18, 2024, on Citizen TV, I watched as deaf professionals took the stage, engaging in lively discussions about their education journey, careers, what inspired them to do it, livelihoods, and advocacy for the deaf community. Jeff Koinange may have referred to the setting as a "silent bench," but to me, it was anything but silent. The energy, enthusiasm, and passion radiating from the panellists made it clear that the deaf community is far from quiet. The so-called “silent bench” was alive with voices—voices expressed through hands, faces, and body language. The conversation was loud with positivity and radiance, It was a bench with a positive vibe quite devoid of stereo-typical references that accompany most disability discourses. I stayed glued to my seat, lost in the conversation, happy about the great mix of children brought up in “silent -houses”, of a parent of a child who is deaf and of young deaf professionals. I knew all this prominence to the deaf community was a build-up to the celebrations of International Sign Language Day. Despite this vibrant display, I couldn’t shake the feeling of unease. Why? As we approach International Sign Language Day, I question whether our country has done enough to truly celebrate KSL.

The harsh reality

The Constitution of Kenya acknowledges Kenya Sign Language as part of its linguistic diversity. Chapter 2, Article 7(b), emphasizes the promotion of KSL alongside other indigenous languages. However, Kenya Sign Language, like many indigenous languages, has often been relegated to the background. Despite three parliamentary terms in which a Kenya Sign Language Bill has been tabled, it remains a private member's bill, never making its way into law.

Moreover, our education system is failing deaf children and youth. Most young trainees and students who are deaf rely heavily on their peers or scarce resources such as limited libraries to acquire knowledge. Many professionals, especially those in education, still lack competence in KSL.

How can we claim to celebrate when young deaf learners and trainees face an education system that doesn’t cater to their needs? It is telling that the only “A” they often score is in Kenya Sign Language—because the rest of the curriculum isn’t delivered in a medium they can fully understand. The truth is, we are not yet equipped nor ready as a nation to fully honour this language.

We will surely celebrate; the day we will have a Kenya Sign Language Act, the day learning for deaf children and youth will be in Kenya Sign Language and KNEC will offer exams in the same medium, We will surely address the mass failure seen in the scorecards of our colleagues that are always accompanied by the one “A” in Kenya Sign Language. Then and then only shall there be a party.