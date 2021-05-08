Celebrating an empowered mother

Archbishop Desmond Tutu, the South African cleric and one of the anti-apartheid champions once said, “You don’t choose your family. They are God's gift to you, as you are to them.”

This is why at the heart of everyone’s life is family, so closely guarded.

And at the heart of most families is a mother, one of the best gifts to humanity.

Mothers are tender, loving, caring and soft when they need to be and fierce, protective and strict when the situation demands.

We can all agree there is no love like a mother’s love.

For one who has had to travel around the world chasing a career, I dare say I understand how life sometimes plucks you away from your family.

Having been raised in the countryside, I spent most of my time at home, with my mother.

When I went to boarding school, I looked forward to the holidays and the chance to reconnect with my mum. Those were the moments I truly treasured.

When it was time to move out, I came to the city to further my education, and later in search of career opportunities.

Since then, finding the time to travel back home and spend time with my mother has been challenging, thanks to the demanding jobs that I have held in and outside the country.

I know I am not alone in this.

In an effort to fill this gap, like many people, I have turned to technology to bring me closer to my family.

Mobile gender gap

Through the internet, we can converse with our loved ones on voice and video as if they were right next to us. I am the most present person when it comes to my family and I am intentional about frequently staying in touch with my mother.

Unfortunately, there are some of us in this country who still cannot enjoy the privilege of staying connected to their relatives.

Inability to afford internet-enabled devices is a major hindrance, as is the lack of knowledge of digital skills.

Women are the most vulnerable and excluded people, facing barriers when it comes to accessing the internet and hugely affected by the digital divide.

The Covid-19 pandemic has made us realise just how important it is to reduce the mobile gender gap and allow for the benefits of connectivity to be shared equally. Addressing these hurdles keeps us awake at night.

Safaricom is committed to making the internet accessible to all as this advancement will make a difference in the future and allow us to have a more connected and better world.

Last year, in partnership with Google, we launched Lipa Mdogo Mdogo (pay little by little), which has helped bridge the digital divide by building a significant penetration of 4G handsets and internet usage in the country.

Now, our mothers can access 4G-enabled phones for as little as 20 shillings a day, allowing them to not only connect with us often, but reap the benefits of a digital life by gaining access to more information and opportunities.

At Safaricom, we have embedded nine of the 17 SDGs into our business to ensure we leave no one behind. Through the integration of SDG 10 on Reduced Inequalities, we continue to unite our pursuit of profit with our purpose of transforming lives, by empowering and uplifting women.

Empowered society

Through the Safaricom and M-Pesa foundations, we have continuously invested in maternal, newborn and child health programmes and the construction, equipping and renovation of maternal and newborn facilities across the country.

Late last year, through the M-Pesa Foundation, we distributed mother and baby packs to more than 24 health facilities across the country as part of Safaricom’s 20th anniversary celebrations.

For our Safaricom staff, mothers are given a paid maternity leave and a possible extension of the maternity leave before resuming work.

If it is not possible to extend the leave, mothers are given the choice of flexible working hours to allow them to focus on their babies.

This system provides mothers with friendlier working hours, with these shift-based positions allowing them to work part-time up to seven months after delivery.

Maternal and child health is something that is close to our hearts, because we strongly believe that no woman should die giving birth and every newborn is a life we should fight to save.

We truly believe an empowered woman leads to an empowered society.

We can never really repay our mothers for the love, but we can appreciate and celebrate them.

So, as we mark this special day by celebrating all mothers, allow me to ask you to send that voice note, record a song, send her a bundle plan, give her a call and tell her ‘Mama nasema asante’, and make sure she feels the love.

Happy Mother’s Day to all mothers!

Mr Ndegwa is the CEO, Safaricom PLC.