CBK digital credit rules will protect borrowers from predatory lenders

One out of seven Kenyans regularly takes mobile loans, thanks to the expansion of digital credit. Digital credit providers (DCPs) have gained popularity owing to the convenience they offer borrowers. Loans are disbursed almost instantaneously without the hassle of paperwork or collateral.

A 2018 survey by Financial Sector Deepening (FSD) Kenya revealed that more Kenyans are now resorting to borrowing from DCPs compared to traditional loans from banks. However, while the bulk of digital loans – 97 per cent – are advanced by regulated entities like banks, it is the predatory practices of some unregulated DCPs that have raised concerns.

These include high cost of loans, illegal sharing of personal data and unethical debt collection practices.

There was also concern that some digital credit platforms could be conduits for criminal activities like money laundering and financing of terrorism.

But with the recent enactment of the Central Bank of Kenya (Digital Credit Providers) Regulations 2022, the digital credit market is set for a major shake-up. The new rules not only provide a robust framework for streamlining the fast-growing sector, but also to protect consumers from unscrupulous methods used by rogue lenders who have been exploiting Kenyans.

The new CBK regulations represent a new dawn for digital lending. First, any person seeking to carry out the business of providing digital credit must now be licensed by the CBK.

Death knell for shylocks

Mandatory licensing will help weed out rogue players and restore sanity to the industry. Also, applicants for a DCP license will have to comply with tough requirements including providing critical information including their sources of funding, identity of significant shareholders, and procedures for preventing money laundering and financing of terrorism.

Notably, only companies and unincorporated associations can apply for a license, meaning individuals are barred from carrying out digital credit business, sounding the death knell for shylocks. Licensed DCPs will be obligated to file annual returns with the CBK.

Second, the new regulations provide clear corporate governance guidelines based on integrity, ethics, sound risk management, and good reputation and legitimacy.

Critically, significant shareholders, directors and senior management must meet the ‘fit and proper’ test as set out by CBK for them to be approved. Any changes in significant shareholding or senior management must be approved by CBK. They must also strictly comply with the provisions of Proceeds of Crime and Anti-Money Laundering Act 2009 and the Prevention of Terrorism Act 2012.

Third, the rules provide mechanisms for consumer protection including prohibiting the sharing of confidential customer data with third parties.

A regulated digital lending market is a major boost for financial inclusion. At the heart of digital credit is providing an avenue for the millions of Kenyans locked out of the formal credit market to access loans. This must, however, be done within an ethical environment for consumers.