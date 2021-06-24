CBD decongestion plan is possible if we get it right

Nairobi Metropolitan Services (NMS) has received praise and scorn, not necessarily in equal measure, in its efforts to transform the national capital into a city with serious managers.

The Major-General Mohamed Badi-led team hit the ground running with non-motorised transport infrastructure and recarpeting of long-neglected roads. But the planned decongestion of the city centre seems to have gotten off to a false start. According to NMS, the decongestion plan was to take effect on December 1, last year, which was later pushed to December 14. It is yet to kick off.

This has put NMS on an all-too-familiar path.

In August 2009, then-Town Clerk Philip Kisia shelved decongestion plans due to pressure from PSV operators. In 2013, Governor Evans Kidero only succeeded in closing the Westlands roundabout. His successor Mike Sonko’s attempt in December 2018 was shelved, ostensibly to allow for consultations.

The attempt by NMS is the fourth and no operationalisation date has been set despite a Sh200 million investment in the Green Park Terminus.

What all these plans seem to get right is that the solution to Nairobi’s congestion, which is estimated to cost upwards of Sh15 billion annually in lost hours, lies in public transportation. But they get it wrong as regards to nailing a sustainable solution.

Cross-town route network

The NMS plan has some flaws. First, public transport in Kenya is private sector-driven, mostly catering for the interests of the owners and operators. Any restructuring that largely draws from this model will not serve the public good. Their sole role should be transporting residents along the complex maze. And they have a craze for congregating within the CBD and creating all-too-powerful cabals.

Secondly, the plan does not address the needs of commuters. These are the people who work and transact business in the CBD. They get late for work, appointments and other engagements. They can find efficient, clean and convenient alternatives of accessing the CBD, especially by private vehicles.

Thirdly, the Green Park is bang in the CBD and, from the chaos during the three test runs, it seems to add pain to commuters and operators. It is akin to moving the challenge to Upper Hill, where many organisations relocated to flee the congested CBD.

It is also not clear why NMS has stuck to the inbound, radial and peak-hour pattern of public transportation, which is the problem. An Institute for Transportation and Development Policy (ITDP) study shows 42 per cent of PSV commuters transfer at least once with the CBD the major transfer point.

Kenya Bus Services, which was partly owned by Nairobi City Council, operated a cross-town and circular system with more direct and scheduled travel. A 2006 JICA study cited restructuring of PSV routes, not a CBD ban for PSVs, as key to ending congestion.

Badi should re-establish the KBS cross-town route network to eliminate the need for commuters to converge on the CBD, especially during peak hours, to connect to their destinations and reduce the number of buses turning within the city centre.