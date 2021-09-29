CBC silent on content but loud on the methodology

As the government’s education reform initiative gets in its fifth year and Competency-Based Curriculum (CBC) pioneers in Grade Five, the initiative has not received much criticism apart from the backlash over parental role.

Parental participation in their children’s education features in any system of education. The government should worry about fundamental aspects of CBC that may doubt its credibility and legitimacy.

The government sells CBC as skill-based as opposed to knowledge-based. CBC constitutes an approach to teaching that will develop in the learners predetermined competencies, or skills. And therein lies the trouble with CBC. A curriculum worth its salt is a continuum. Rigorous content, rigorous instructional materials, rigorous teaching, and rigorous assessment are the defining feature, the irreducible minimum for a strong education system.

Discourse concerning content, the real stuff of education, has been disturbingly absent in the Ministry of Education statements. We only hear and read about teaching methods, competencies to be developed in learners and a new mode of assessment. The ministry has not forcefully talked about the nature of the curriculum; whether it’s light or rigorous.

Rigorous curriculum

A rigorous curriculum spells out content in a subject and how deep students should go into the content, which is coherent or clearly sequenced. It is appropriately challenging, to prepare students for college or the world of work. The defining feature is what gets taught and the rest follow in that order.

However, high teaching standards without a rigorous curriculum cannot generate the skills outlined in the Basic Education Curriculum Framework. Content is king. There must rigor at all stages. There must be rigorous textbooks capturing the content, rigorous teaching of it and, finally, rigorous assessment. Fundamental to all these is that skills, or competences, cannot be developed in a vacuum.

The government has been short on talking about content, saying global trends in education reform is focused on skills. The top brass assert what the job market requires are skilled young people and not people with knowledge whose shelf life is short.

With this mind-set, knowledge has been downplayed in the public discourse on the reform. This is a risky approach to a public affairs activity that has enormous ramifications to the nation’s future.

Quality teaching of quality content enables students ask questions, think, reason, solve problems and reflect on what they are learning.

Countries which are reforming their education systems with excellent results have put knowledge, curriculum rigor at the centre of the reform. The Asian Tigers have maintained rigorous curriculum even as they tweak their education.

It is time the policymakers put their ears on the ground and listened to the muted voices of respectful dissent about the paucity of or downplaying of knowledge in CBC.



