CBC should assess pupils, be cheaper

DEB Karatina Primary

Teacher Loise Mwangi supervises Grade Four pupils during Mathematics practical exams during the national assessment at DEB Karatina Primary School in Nyeri County on March 9, 2021.

Photo credit: Joseph Kanyi | Nation Media Group

By  Wycliffe Osabwa

Lecturer

Alupe University College, Busia

What you need to know:

  • There are complaints that children are either given too limited timelines for completion of activities.
  • Commercialising most of the learning activities will put parents on a collision course with teachers.

Upon inception of the Competency-Based Curriculum (CBC), many parents applauded it on the strength that it would unite them with their children since it presupposed their involvement in the tasks given as homework.

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.