CBC should assess pupils, be cheaper

Upon inception of the Competency-Based Curriculum (CBC), many parents applauded it on the strength that it would unite them with their children since it presupposed their involvement in the tasks given as homework.

But there are complaints that children are either given too limited timelines for completion of activities so that parents are obliged to step in or some of the tasks involve finances, for instance, the coloured picture printouts.

This implies that, one, parents carry out learning tasks on behalf of their children. This, if true, constitutes cheating:

The scores awarded for the tasks add up to the mark under continuous assessment, which carries a higher score than the summative one. The overall mark after Grade Six may logically determine the kind of secondary school a pupil will join.

Whereas CBC doesn’t emphasise examinations, there must be a criterion for placement of learners in high school.

Learning activities

Two, commercialising most of the learning activities will put parents on a collision course with teachers. For instance, a child walks in from school and announces they have been instructed to bring along certain materials. One has to go shop for them while children from poor households will lose the score that would have gone towards the scheduled learning task.

Teachers can compile a list of possible learning materials as dictated by the learning activities in the schemes of work and notify parents in good time. They can also creatively make do with locally available materials.

There is real danger of some teachers using shortcuts in almost every activity — like frequently referring parents to the internet for pictures which can be sourced from old newspapers or food wrappers.

KICD should be afforded enough latitude to guide teachers on the way forward. TSC should set enough time for retraining of teachers and step aside for KICD to coordinate the training.