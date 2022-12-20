CBC review should address low literacy levels among Kenyan learners

A few weeks ago, research revealed a shocking trend of low literacy and competency skills among Kenyan adolescents.

The study, released by the Regional Education Learning Initiative (RELI), found that only 43 per cent of Kenyan adolescents aged between 13 and 17 years old can read a Grade 4 text. Out of these, about 15 per cent were unable to read an English text.

These are worrying statistics for Kenya, a developing country where education offers a crucial escape from poverty and lends a pathway towards better economic prospects at the individual, societal and national levels.

Furthermore, such dismal literacy rates undermine Kenya’s 100 per cent transition policy from primary to secondary school— designed in pursuit of universal basic education — by choking the higher educational levels with students who are unprepared for meaningful learning.

Write effectively

The ability to read and write effectively by the age of ten is widely considered a learning milestone among pupils. The World Bank estimates that 90 percent of ten-year-olds in sub-Saharan Africa cannot read and write well by the time they turn ten years old.

As the RELI report grimly sounds the alarm on the low literacy levels among Kenyan learners, a separate study on the teaching and learning methodology pioneered by the Bridge Academies in Kenya suggests that it is possible to buck this trend.

The study, independently conducted by the 2019 Nobel Prize-winning economist, Professor Michael Kremer, found 82 per cent of Grade 1 pupils in Bridge Academies were able to read a sentence, compared to 27 per cent of children in other schools.

Titled ‘Can Education be standardised? Evidence from Kenya,’ the study sampled 10,000 Bridge pupils from low-income backgrounds in Kenya and followed their progress over two school years, measuring impacts on learning in English, Kiswahili and mathematics.

Beyond literacy, the study revealed that pupils at Bridge Academies attain 53 per cent more learning gains compared to their peers in other schools and have consistently outperformed the national average in the Kenya Certificate of Primary Education (KCPE) exams for the past seven years.

Overall, the study found out that Bridge pupils gained almost an additional year and half of schooling, learning in two years what pupils in other schools learn in three and a half years,” the report.

For pre-primary pupils, children gain nearly an additional year and a half of learning, learning in two years what children in other schools learn in three and a half years.

The study also found that the Bridge Academies’ methodology ensured girls made the same leap in learning as boys and concluded that the Bridge methodology could potentially help public schools realise similar learning gains if replicated widely.

Financial management

Prof Kremmer and his co-authors, fellow scholars Guthrie Gray-Lobe, Anthony Keats, Isaac Mbiti and Owen Ozier, attribute these learning gains to Bridge’s integrated approach to teaching and learning. The Bridge methodology expands access to quality education among low-income, underserved communities by leveraging technology and standardising school quality.

Bridge Academies deliver highly detailed lesson guides to teachers using tablet computers, in addition to standardising systems for daily teacher monitoring and feedback, school construction, and financial management.

The results of the study suggest that policymakers may wish to explore incorporating more structure and standardisation into their education systems.

Since the effects of standardisation in education could vary between public and private schools, as well as with local circumstances and implementation, careful evaluation of efforts to introduce more structure into public education systems would be needed.

The Bridge methodology has since been replicated beyond Kenya and underpins public education transformation programmes for over one million pupils across Africa and Asia.

Fortuitously, the RELI and Kremer report comes at a time when Kenya is reviewing its Competency-Based Curriculum (CBC).

As the government proceeds with the CBC review and steers sectorial recovery from the Covid-19 disruption, there is a grave need to place literacy at the centre of policy deliberations. This is imperative because literacy constitutes the foundation of all formal education, which in turn influences Kenya’s future economic prospects.