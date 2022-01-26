CBC must enrich learners

Nyeri Good Shepherd

Grade Four pupils display their work during Art and Craft lesson at Nyeri Good Shepherd school in Nyeri County January 22, 2020.

Photo credit: Joseph Kanyi | Nation Media Group

By  Martin Waigwe

What you need to know:

  • Parents and teachers should expose children to areas of life other than the academic one.
  • They should adore menial work, be flexible and accommodate others and what they face in life.

Psychologists have identified four types of intelligence. First, the intelligence quotient measures the ability of a person to comprehend, solve mathematical puzzles and recall and memorise the subject matter. Learning institutions in Kenya tend to over-concentrate on this.

Also Read

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.