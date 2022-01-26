CBC must enrich learners

Psychologists have identified four types of intelligence. First, the intelligence quotient measures the ability of a person to comprehend, solve mathematical puzzles and recall and memorise the subject matter. Learning institutions in Kenya tend to over-concentrate on this.

Secondly, the social quotient measures the ability of a person to create a connection of friends and stay with them for a long time. All children should be supported to achieve it. Nobody lives in isolation and personal success is directly proportional to how well they interact with the society.

Thirdly, emotional quotient measures the ability to be peaceful with others, be responsible, keep time and being humble, considerate and genuine. It determines how you respond to societal issues, such as adversities. Some waves in life require one to be very strong so as to handle them proficiently.

Dismal performance

The fourth one is the adversity quotient. It measures one’s ability to go through a rough patch in life without losing their mind. It determines who will give up in the face of troubles and abandon their families. Life is full of adverse situations — natural or man-made weaknesses and others are out of the control of humans — making life rough and hectic.

In Kenya, schools are ever concerned with how well learners can master the content and pass examinations, without minding their social and emotional life developments. Failure to that has made the education system produce learned people who are corrupt, with a huge social gap, little resilience and are emotionally unbalanced. We have many officers who are rogue, immoral or of dismal performance despite having academic knowledge. This could also explain the many family break-ups.

Parents and teachers should expose children to areas of life other than the academic one. They should adore menial work, be flexible and accommodate others and what they face in life. Let’s develop all the quotients to produce multifaceted human beings who are resilient, courageous and can face life.