Catherine Ngina: China’s education diplomacy has the world jittery

Austrian-born American Management Consultant, Peter Drucker, once said, ‘the best way to predict the future is to create it.’

China, with its aggressive forays into Africa, is doing just that. Rather than sit back and wait on the future to pan out, it is creating the future it wants for itself. It has certainly learnt from the best and is now doing it with style.

China’s presence in Africa has been synonymous with mega belt and road infrastructure projects that have boosted economies through fostering integration and reducing regional inequalities. In Kenya, the Standard Gauge Railway, designed to connect the Port of Mombasa to the Great Lakes region, is the most visible evidence of what some have called infrastructure diplomacy.

What many people do not know much about is China’s quiet expansion into the higher education sector.

During the 2018 Forum on China-Africa Cooperation in Beijing, Chinese President Xi Jinping promised to award 50,000 scholarships and 50,000 training opportunities for African students from the year 2018 to 2021. According to the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (Unesco) 2020 Global Education Monitoring Report, China awarded about 12,000 of the 30,000 scholarships or 40 per cent of scholarships distributed by the top 50 global donors making it the largest single provider of university scholarships to students from Sub-Saharan Africa. It was followed by South Africa, the Russian Federation, the United Kingdom, Turkey, Egypt, India, Germany and Japan in that order.

Why is this important? As Nelson Mandela said, education is the most powerful weapon which can be used to change the world. Education opens minds to endless possibilities and that is what makes it very powerful. An educated person can spot potentials in the environment and turn them into opportunities for himself/herself and the community. He/she does not have to wait for others to come and create opportunities for the community. When others come, they will find a thriving enterprise driven by locals. Such a community cannot be taken advantage of.

The problem we have had with our school system is that many of our educated people tend to run away from the villages and crowd the cities in search of jobs; jobs which have lately become very scarce. There are also those who get opportunities to study abroad but never return hence denying their communities the benefit of skills transfer.

The question raised by the foregoing is whether the problem is with our education system or the kinds of environment educated people find themselves in. Maybe it is a little bit of both. That our environment punishes rather than reward innovation and makes it difficult for entrepreneurs to set up and do business is something that has been widely debated. The plethora of permits required and the culture of graft among those who issue those permits before one sets up a small manufacturing company discourages many investors. But then it all goes back to our education system. Because education is not just about imparting skills for the job market, it is also about shaping attitudes that lead to cultural revival in communities and nations.

As African students head to China for their undergraduate and graduate studies, it is hoped that they will not just acquire skills but also return with a changed attitude for societal transformation. China is now a global superpower and anyone fortunate enough to study there has so much to learn.

These scholarships, however, are not just for the benefit of the recipients and their countries of origin. China stands to gain big from these programmes over time. Its quest for data-driven technology and innovation within the 21st century industrial revolution has led to Beijing attracting both allies and foes. However, China’s soft power strategy of peaceful development and the rising education diplomacy has deflated the drums of western led narrative of the ‘coming war’.

The foregoing explains why the West is uncomfortable with China’s dalliance with Africa. The “anti-China” narrative has been around for a while and has been gaining momentum lately with post truth narratives such as ‘new colonialism’ being dangled all over the place. The fear, is not so much about the partnership with African governments for investment in roads, ports, rails and stadiums, among others. It is about the soft issues, which are more precious and long lasting. This is why China is investing in scholarships for international students. China now has the largest number of African international students in the world, far more than the previous ‘preferred traditional study’ destinations like Britain and the United States. The number of students globally joining Chinese universities increased from 77,715 in 2003 to 492,185 in 2018. Similarly, the number of African students studying in China increased from about 1,793 in 2003 to 81,562 in 2018, as per the Chinese Ministry of Education records. In Kenya, from 1982 to 2020, China has offered government scholarships to 1525 Kenyan students.

The undergraduate and postgraduate studies in China are attractive due to the quality of the programmes and the ease of getting the study visas.

It goes without saying that anyone who spends two or more years in a place is totally changed by it. These students will be good will ambassadors advocating for the advancement of Sino-Africa relations to the world. More than that, some of them may become leaders in government, business and civil society.