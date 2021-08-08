Cash law sign of aggressiveness in fiscal matters

When President Kenyatta signed the Finance Bill 2021 into law on June 29, a number of significant finance and tax-related changes were introduced into key legislations.

The Bill was significantly different from that originally placed before the National Assembly.

For instance, The National Treasury had sought to introduce Value Added Tax (VAT) on bread and change the excise duty on motorcycles to 15 per cent of the ad valorem amount. The National Assembly (rightfully) shot down the proposals.

Most of the proposed amendments in the original Bill, which were retained, are a pointer to a government that is increasingly aggressive with respect to matters tax. Notably, the government has restricted payment of digital service tax only to non-residents.

Foreign insurance brokers have also been brought into the ambit of the Insurance Act, a move ostensibly aimed at bringing them within the scope of the Insurance Regulatory Authority and also increase tax compliance, particularly as far as the business of reinsurance is concerned.

Finance Act

The government has also, through the Finance Act, sought to rein in allowable interest by introducing a cap of 30 per cent of the earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation.

The government previously introduced VAT on digital services and has, through the Act, sought to extend it to services made over the internet or through an electronic network.

But perhaps the changes with the greatest impact are those introduced to excise duty. ‘Sin tax’ has been reintroduced on betting and gaming at the rate of 7.5 per cent of the amount staked, paid or charged to participate in a prize competition.

The duty has also been introduced for lotteries (excluding charitable ones) at the rate of 7.5 per cent of the amount paid or charged to buy a lottery ticket. Excise duty rates on numerous products have also been reviewed upwards.

Unpredictable tax environment

The above changes have been introduced whilst the country continues to grapple with the Covid-19 pandemic. The Federation of Kenya Employers recently decried an unpredictable tax environment that was hurting local producers and/or manufacturers’ comparative advantage in the context of their peers in the region.

The tax aspect of the fiscal policy must be approached with caution during these pandemic times lest the measures weaken the ability of the economy to create and sustain jobs.