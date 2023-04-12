Cash crunch? Go private

As the new government faces a challenging economic climate marked by high debt repayments and salary delays, private capital and the private sector are an opportunity to spur growth and economic productivity.

Private capital has been on the rise with venture capital deals taking the lead over traditional private equity arrangements in the past year. The country has become an attractive destination for start-up funding with Nairobi serving as the region’s financial hub and offering a skilled, young labour force.

Advisory firm I&M Burbidge Capital’s 2022 annual deals review shows venture capital investments were 51 per cent of private transactions and 40 per cent of the disclosed deal value. This dominance in investment activity highlights the potential for private capital to support and drive economic growth.

Moreover, development finance institutions (DFIs) have been increasingly investing in mature companies in need of capital injection for expansion or new product development.

Sovereign funds

These financiers, which include some sovereign funds, were involved in some of the biggest deals seen locally last year, notably the transfer of a 40 per cent stake in retail chain Naivas between two consortiums bringing together private equity funds and DFIs.

Mergers and acquisitions also saw a resurgence in the region with businesses seeking inorganic growth and consolidations necessitated by the negative economic impact of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The government should foster an environment that encourages and supports private investment to help create jobs, drive innovation and increase economic output.