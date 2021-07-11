Carry out due diligence to evade traps by fraudsters

The earliest recorded case of financial fraud was that of Hegestratos and his partner Xenothemis in 300 BC. The Greek sea merchants took out a large maritime insurance, known as bottomry, on a boat with an intention of sinking it. Then, ships frequently sunk in the seas and the duo hoped to pull off their fraud undetected.

They were supposed to carry large quantities of grain from Syracuse to Athens aboard their boat. However, they planned to journey without a grain aboard, sink their boat midway through the voyage and then claim the insurance money in full. They would get the price of the boat reimbursed and not incur the loss of the value of the ghost cargo.

When the passengers got wind of the evil plan to drown them for financial gain, they confronted the businessmen and, unable to face the opposition, Hegestratos, who was deeply embarrassed, panicked and jumped overboard and drowned. Xenothemis had to steer the boat to port.

Protos, who was eagerly waiting for his cargo of grain, was hugely disappointed upon discovering that the boat docked in Athens empty and instituted legal proceedings against Xenothemis for breach of contract. Even though the verdict of the case has been lost in the night of antiquity, it is safe to conclude that Hegestratos and his partner profoundly regretted their financial scam.

Financial fraud happens when somebody deprives you of your money or otherwise harms your financial health through misleading, deceptive or other illicit practice. The Central Bank of Kenya lists on its website seven examples of financial scams and fraud, two of which deserve special mention for their prevalence: Pyramid and Ponzi schemes.

Warning signs

Pyramid schemes are so named since they mirror a pyramid structure, starting with a point on top that progressively widens towards the bottom. In this fraudulent investment scheme, few top-level members enroll newer members, who pay upfront costs up the chain to their recruiters. As newer members sign up underlings of their own, a portion of the fees they receive is also kicked up the chain.

Ponzi schemes promise investors high short-term returns. The term originated in the United States in the 1920s. Charles Ponzi, an Italian mountebank and con artist in the US and Canada, promised clients 50 per cent return within 45 days or 100 per cent in 90 days if they purchased discounted postal reply coupons in other countries and redeemed them at face value in America as a form of arbitrage.

However, he was recompensing earlier investors using investments of recent members. This scheme ran for over a year before spectacularly collapsing with a whopping $20 million of investors’ funds.

Similar dubious investment schemes have sprung up in Kenya. And here are the warning signs. First, they promise an extraordinarily high return on investment within a few months, way higher than that offered by financial institutions. Secondly, they promise assured and guaranteed returns. Thirdly, they are not sanctioned by a regulatory body.