Care for street families

The race for Kenya’s next president is heightened with the four candidates cleared by the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) already launching their manifestos. The agenda of building and restoring the economy, mainly through fighting corruption, is the most prominent and would be their centre of focus.

However, Kenya must address the influx of street families. It is unfortunate that no presidential hopeful is talking about the surge of street families. Over the past couple of years, there has been an increase in the number of children forced into the streets by poverty, rape, abandonment, homelessness, landlessness and being orphaned, among other causes.

As the population of street families grew over the years, human rights violations against the children since the 1990s have become a common and disturbing occurrence in many African countries. In Kenya, 60,000 children and youth live on the streets of Nairobi alone and the number is growing.

Scavenging and begging

Most of them come from Kibera, Kawangware and Eastlands. They depend on scavenging and begging.

These families are subject to discrimination and marginalisation, making it more difficult for them to be reintegrated into society. Other than those living on the streets, some youth with a university education but have not been able to get a job have also joined the streets and some resorted to crime.

Street families and other poor people in our communities suffer yet most people cannot assist them. They see them as a burden. The excuse is that everybody has their own problems. That is inhumane.

Strategy for street families

The presidential candidates should ensure that their manifestos have a strategy for street families. The county governments should take the issue seriously since these are our own people anyway.

No matter the advanced economic development models the winning team has crafted, meaningful progress will not be achieved unless the issue of street families is addressed. Orphans and street children should be put into care in the next regime.



