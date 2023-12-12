Carbon markets could hugely fund Africa

Africa is responsible for only a fraction of global greenhouse gas emissions but is suffering disproportionately from climate change.

This is harming food security, ecosystems and economies, fuelling displacement and migration and worsening the threat of conflict over dwindling resources. Given Africa’s high exposure, fragility and low adaptive capacity, the effects of climate change are expected to be felt more severely.

The State of Climate in Africa shows that the rate of temperature increase in Africa has accelerated in recent decades, with weather and climate-related hazards becoming more severe. And yet financing for climate adaptation is only a drop in the ocean of what is needed.

Kenya having hosted the Climate Change Summit in September in Nairobi and with a host of Kenyans participating in the ongoing COP 28 talks, Carbon trading is continually growing and getting into our day-to-day conversations with Africa being billed as the most strategic beneficiary if it aligns its objectives well. Carbon markets could be a major funding source for African nations. This should be leveraged on the many strengths that the continent portends;

The huge natural Carbon sinks especially coming from the vast forest ecosystem and accelerated conservation efforts will go a long way in managing Carbon emissions. Africa is also rich in its renewable energy sources thus in tapping into this resource pool, Carbon offset investments will have such a significant attraction. However, it currently receives minimal revenue from carbon markets compared to other regions. This seems not well explored given the immense climate benefits provided by Africa's natural carbon assets.

As Carbon neutrality efforts continue being ramped up, it is of great importance that structures and frameworks are put in place in earnest to ensure that Carbon Markets thrive and seamlessly work. Countries need to implement clear regulations and oversight that would ensure transparency and community benefits in harnessing its massive potential as a generator of carbon credits to drive sustainable development. This will require a proactive approach to build capacity, take collective action and thus realize its potential with fair pricing.

Investments in Carbon Registries, formulation of conducive Carbon taxes and Carbon accounting frameworks and very importantly investment and development of relevant human resource capital.

To assert their rights to fair carbon credit compensation, African Nations should build in-house expertise on carbon markets. Local knowledge is essential for negotiating good deals.

Also of critical importance is, working collectively to increase bargaining power. All these efforts will go a long way in realising the Continent's Carbon Credits when traded, achieve the desired potential in the global Carbon Markets.